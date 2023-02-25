Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 25) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
SATURDAY, FEB. 25
VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 4 Harwood 46, No. 5 Lake Region 42
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 2 Hazen 65, No. 7 Oxbow 53
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 2 Blue Mountain 66, No. 7 Williamstown 34
VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
Montpelier 75, Lyndon 50
St. J 69, South Burlington 54
Randolph 58, Lake Region 46
WRESTLING
Vermont state championships at Vergennes, 11
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Caitlyn Davison poured in a season-high 34 points, including 14 of 19 foul-shooting and Alexis Christensen buried four three-pointers in the first half as part of her 16-point night as No. 2 Hazen picked off No. 7 Oxbow 65-53 to advance to the D-III final four for the first time since 2018.
Harry Geng delivered 25 points, Kerrick Medose had 18 and Aidan Brody 13 as St. Johnsbury closed out the regular season with a 69-54 win over South Burlington.
Jordan Alley (seven rebounds, three steals) and Kyra Nelson (four boards, two blocks) each dropped in 23 points to lead No. 2 Blue Mountain past No. 7 Williamstown 66-34 and back to the D-IV semifinals for the second straight season.
——
MONDAY, FEB. 27
VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-I Semifinal
At Patrick Gymnasium
No. 3 St. Johnsbury (14-6) vs. No. 2 Rutland (19-2), 6:30
D-II Semifinal
At Barre Aud
No. 4 Harwood (14-6) vs. No. 1 North Country (22-0), 8:15
N.H. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-IV Semifinal
At Merrimack Valley H.S.
No. 4 Woodsville (17-3) vs. No. 1 Littleton (19-1), 7:30
ALPINE SKIING
St. J at Middlebury, 9
——
TUESDAY, FEB. 28
N.H. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-IV Semifinals
At Newfound Regional H.S.
No. 5 Newmarket (16-4) vs. No. 1 Groveton (18-2), 7:30
No. 14 Woodsville (11-9) vs. N0. 2 Colebrook (17-3), 5:30
ALPINE SKIING
St. J, Lyndon at Cochran’s, 9
NORDIC SKIING
St. J, Lyndon at States Skate at Rikert, all day
——
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-IV Semifinal
At Barre Aud
No. 3 Leland & Gray (17-5) vs. No. 2 Blue Mountain (18-3), 6:30
