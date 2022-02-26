Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 26) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
SATURDAY, FEB. 26
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 4 Essex 68, No. 5 St. Johnsbury 50
D-II Quarterfinals
No. 1 Lyndon 54, No. 9 Springfield 37
No. 4 Spaulding 50, No. 5 North Country 26
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 3 Lake Region 44, No. 6 Otter Valley 41
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 3 Blue Mountain 54, No. 6 Mid Vermont Christian 30
VT. BOYS HOCKEY
D-II First Round
No. 9 Middlebury 3, No. 8 Lyndon 2
BOYS HOOPS
North Country 51, Missisquoi 30
Blue Mountain 77, Oxbow 27
St. J 32, Brattleboro 24
Peoples 61, Danville 38
Randolph 72, Lake Region 57
WRESTLING
Vt. State Championships at Champlain Valley, 2:30
N.H. Meet of Champions, 9:30
TOP PERFORMERS
Austin Giroux had 15 points and four steals, and Cooper Brueck and Trevor McAllister combined for another 15 points as North Country toppled Missisquoi 51-30 to end its regular season in first place in Division II with an 18-1 record.
John Dennis (14 points) and Kris Fennimore led a balanced attack as Blue Mountain rolled Oxbow to close the regular season with four straight wins and likely the No. 4 seed in the Division IV tournament that tips off this week.
Cole Banks had a team-high seven points as St. J nipped Brattleboro 32-24 to finish the regular season with nine straight wins and the top seed in the Division I tournament that begins this week.
Kyra Nelson and Jordan Alley each had 17 points as the Bucks won their eighth straight going into Wednesday’s quarterfinal at two-seed West Rutland (20-2).
Brooke’lyn Robinson had 20 points and Kadienne Whitcomb added 12 as top-seeded Lyndon topped No. 9 Springfield 54-37 in the Division II quarterfinals for its first trip to Barre Aud since 2017.
Kyra Nelson and Jordan Alley (nine rebounds) each had 17 points as the Blue Mountain eliminated Mid Vermont 54-30 for its eighth straight while advancing to its fourth final four in five seasons.
SUNDAY, FEB. 27
Wrestling
Vt. State Championships at Champlain Valley, 9:45 and finals at 5:15
MONDAY, FEB. 28
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-II Semifinal
At Barre Aud
No. 4 Spaulding (17-4) vs. No. 1 Lyndon (17-2), 8:15
D-IV Semifinal
At Barre Aud
No. 4 Danville (16-5) vs. No. 1 Proctor (17-1) , 6:30
ALPINE SKIING
State giant slalom championships at Burke, 10
NORDIC SKIING
Vt. skate state championships at Rikert (skate), 2
N.H. BOYS HOOPS
D-IV First Round
No. 16 Hinsdale (7-10) at No. 1 Woodsville (18-0), 7
No. 9 Farmington (11-7) at No. 8 Groveton (11-7), 7
No. 13 Gorham (9-9) at No. 4 Littleton (14-4), 6
No. 11 Profile (10-8) at No. 6 Holy Family Academy (14-4), 7
TUESDAY, MARCH 1
ALPINE SKIING
Vt. state slalom championships at Burke, 10
VT. GIRLS HOCKEY
D-I Quarterfinal
Kingdom Blades (2-12-1) at No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (19-0), 5:30
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-IV Semifinal
At Barre Aud
No. 3 Blue Mountain (17-4) vs. No. 2 West Rutland (20-2), 6:30
N.H. GIRLS HOOPS
D-IV Semifinals
At Newfound Regional
No. 3 Derryfield (18-2) vs. No. 2 Pittsburg-Canaan (17-2), 5:30
No. 4 Woodsville (17-3) vs. No. 1 Concord Christian (18-0), 7
THURSDAY, MARCH 3
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
No. 3 Lake Region (13-6) vs. No. 2 Williamstown (20-0), 8:15
N.H. BOYS HOOPS
D-IV Quarterfinals
Farmington-Groveton winner vs. Hinsdale-Woodsville winner, 7
Sunapee-Portsmouth Christian winner vs. Gorham-Littelton winner, 7
Lin-Wood-Derryfield winner vs. Pittsburg-Canaan-Concord Christian winner, 7
Profile-Holy Academy winner vs Newmarket-Epping winner, 7
