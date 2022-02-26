Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 26) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule
Dylan Miller looks to rally his teammates while celebrating a third-period goal during eighth-seeded Lyndon's battle with No. 9 Middlebury in a Division II first-round hockey clash at Fenton Chester Arena on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The Vikings trailed 3-0 before cutting the lead to 3-2 early in the third. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 4 Essex 68, No. 5 St. Johnsbury 50

D-II Quarterfinals

No. 1 Lyndon 54, No. 9 Springfield 37

No. 4 Spaulding 50, No. 5 North Country 26

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 3 Lake Region 44, No. 6 Otter Valley 41

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 3 Blue Mountain 54, No. 6 Mid Vermont Christian 30

VT. BOYS HOCKEY

D-II First Round

No. 9 Middlebury 3, No. 8 Lyndon 2

BOYS HOOPS

North Country 51, Missisquoi 30

Blue Mountain 77, Oxbow 27

St. J 32, Brattleboro 24

Peoples 61, Danville 38

Randolph 72, Lake Region 57

WRESTLING

Vt. State Championships at Champlain Valley, 2:30

N.H. Meet of Champions, 9:30

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Austin Giroux had 15 points and four steals, and Cooper Brueck and Trevor McAllister combined for another 15 points as North Country toppled Missisquoi 51-30 to end its regular season in first place in Division II with an 18-1 record.

John Dennis (14 points) and Kris Fennimore led a balanced attack as Blue Mountain rolled Oxbow to close the regular season with four straight wins and likely the No. 4 seed in the Division IV tournament that tips off this week.

Cole Banks had a team-high seven points as St. J nipped Brattleboro 32-24 to finish the regular season with nine straight wins and the top seed in the Division I tournament that begins this week.

Kyra Nelson and Jordan Alley each had 17 points as the Bucks won their eighth straight going into Wednesday’s quarterfinal at two-seed West Rutland (20-2).

Brooke’lyn Robinson had 20 points and Kadienne Whitcomb added 12 as top-seeded Lyndon topped No. 9 Springfield 54-37 in the Division II quarterfinals for its first trip to Barre Aud since 2017.

Kyra Nelson and Jordan Alley (nine rebounds) each had 17 points as the Blue Mountain eliminated Mid Vermont 54-30 for its eighth straight while advancing to its fourth final four in five seasons.

——

SUNDAY, FEB. 27

Wrestling

Vt. State Championships at Champlain Valley, 9:45 and finals at 5:15

——

MONDAY, FEB. 28

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-II Semifinal

At Barre Aud

No. 4 Spaulding (17-4) vs. No. 1 Lyndon (17-2), 8:15

D-IV Semifinal

At Barre Aud

No. 4 Danville (16-5) vs. No. 1 Proctor (17-1) , 6:30

ALPINE SKIING

State giant slalom championships at Burke, 10

NORDIC SKIING

Vt. skate state championships at Rikert (skate), 2

N.H. BOYS HOOPS

D-IV First Round

No. 16 Hinsdale (7-10) at No. 1 Woodsville (18-0), 7

No. 9 Farmington (11-7) at No. 8 Groveton (11-7), 7

No. 13 Gorham (9-9) at No. 4 Littleton (14-4), 6

No. 11 Profile (10-8) at No. 6 Holy Family Academy (14-4), 7

——

TUESDAY, MARCH 1

ALPINE SKIING

Vt. state slalom championships at Burke, 10

VT. GIRLS HOCKEY

D-I Quarterfinal

Kingdom Blades (2-12-1) at No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (19-0), 5:30

——

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-IV Semifinal

At Barre Aud

No. 3 Blue Mountain (17-4) vs. No. 2 West Rutland (20-2), 6:30

N.H. GIRLS HOOPS

D-IV Semifinals

At Newfound Regional

No. 3 Derryfield (18-2) vs. No. 2 Pittsburg-Canaan (17-2), 5:30

No. 4 Woodsville (17-3) vs. No. 1 Concord Christian (18-0), 7

——

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

No. 3 Lake Region (13-6) vs. No. 2 Williamstown (20-0), 8:15

N.H. BOYS HOOPS

D-IV Quarterfinals

Farmington-Groveton winner vs. Hinsdale-Woodsville winner, 7

Sunapee-Portsmouth Christian winner vs. Gorham-Littelton winner, 7

Lin-Wood-Derryfield winner vs. Pittsburg-Canaan-Concord Christian winner, 7

Profile-Holy Academy winner vs Newmarket-Epping winner, 7

