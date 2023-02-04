Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 4) And Monday Schedule Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer Kevin Doyon Feb 4, 2023 Feb 4, 2023 Updated 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Visiting North Country topples Lake Region 48-37 in a Vermont Division II basketball season opener in Orleans on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.SATURDAY, FEB. 4 Girls BasketballNorth Country 65, Enosburg 41Harwood 41, Lake Region 32Hazen 73, BFA-Fairfax 19Danville at Winooski, ppd. TBDBoys HockeyLyndon at Burr and Burton, 5U-32 at St. J, ppd. TBDGirls HockeyKingdom Blades at Missisquoi, ppd. TBDWrestlingSt. J at Mt. Mansfield Tournament, All DayWhite Mountains at Plymouth Tournament, 9GymnasticsMilton at St. J, 2:30Indoor TrackVt. State Championship at UVM, 2:30Women’s HoopsHusson 66, Lyndon 37Men’s Hoops Husson 78, Lyndon 73——TOP PERFORMERSSabine Brueck netted 18 points and Cora Nadeau scored 17 points as North Country upped its perfect start to 16-0 thanks to a 65-41 handling of Enosburg.Caitlyn Davison delivered 25 points, Julia des Grosilliers tallied 12 and Alexis Christensen and Ella Gillespie each added 11 in Hazen’s 73-19 romp of BFA-Fairfax.——MONDAY, FEB. 6Boys HockeySt. J at Lyndon, 6Boys BasketballBurlington at St. J, 6:30North Country at Mt. Abraham, 7Gorham at Woodsville, 6:30Profile at Groveton, 6Lisbon at Colebrook, 6:30Inter-Lakes at White Mountains, 6:30Girls BasketballGorham at Woodsville, 5Profile at Groveton, 5Lisbon at Colebrook, 5White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, 6Alpine SkiingEastern Qualifier at Bromley, 10 More from this section +74 Wednesday H.S. +74 Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Sanville Slapshot Sends Vikings Past Rival Hilltoppers Former LR Standout Paige Wells Earns HOF Honor Friday H.S. Roundup: Unbeatens Fall As Woodsville Trips Up Littleton, Colebrook Sinks Groveton 