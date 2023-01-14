Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 14) And Monday Schedule Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer Kevin Doyon Jan 14, 2023 Jan 14, 2023 Updated 6 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Milton defeats St. Johnsbury, 3-1, in a boys hockey clash at Fenton Chester Arena in Lyndon Center on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SATURDAY, JAN. 14Boys BasketballNorth Country 75, Milton 37 Girls BasketballLyndon 54, Oxbow 32North Country 49, Mt. Abraham 22Hazen 66, Winooski 15Boys HockeySt. J at Mt. Mansfield, 4:30Lyndon at Harwood, 3:30Girls HockeyKingdom Blades 4, Middlebury 1WrestlingSt. J, White Mountains at Winnisquam Tournament, All DayNordic SkiingLyndon at St. J, All DayIndoor TrackSt. J at Northeast Invitational, All DaySt. J at East Coast Invitational, All Day Women’s HoopsLyndon at SUNY Cobleskill, 1Men’s HoopsLyndon at SUNY Cobleskill, 3——TOP PERFORMERSBrooke’lyn Robinson fired off 24 points while Aryonna Parker (11) and Delaney Raymond combined for 21 in Lyndon’s 54-32 win over Oxbow.Sabine Brueck poured in 21 points and Cora Nadeau (12 points) drilled four three-pointers to lead North Country past Mt. Abraham 49-22.Cooper Brueck notched 21 points and Haidin Chilafoux contributed 15 in North Country's 75-37 rout of Milton.Alexis Christensen turned in a season-high 17 points and Caitlyn Davison had 15 as Hazen toppled Winooski 66-15.——MONDAY, JAN. 16Boys BasketballLyndon at Hazen, 7:30Girls BasketballCVU at St. JAlpine SkiingSt. J, Lyndon at Cochran's, 1 