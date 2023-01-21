Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 21) And Upcoming Schedule Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer Kevin Doyon Jan 21, 2023 Jan 21, 2023 Updated 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Hazen defeats Danville, 54-29, during a girls basketball clash in Hardwick on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.SATURDAY, JAN. 21 Girls BasketballRutland 48, St. J 36North Country 72, Middlebury 33Windsor 51, Lake Region 39Hazen 56, Danville 32Blue Mountain 51, Milton 45Boys HockeyBurlington 3, St. J 2Mt. Mansfield 5, Lyndon 1Girls HockeyKingdom Blades 2, Burr and Burton 0GymnasticsSt. J 109.8, Burlington/Colchester 101.25, South Burlington 44.9WrestlingSt. J at Merrimack Dual Tournament, All DayNordic SkiingSt. J at Hard’ack, All DayLyndon at U-32, 10Women’s HoopsLyndon 66, Thomas 59 Men’s HoopsLyndon 102, Thomas 87——TOP PERFORMERSCaitlyn Davison dropped in 26 points and Alexis Christensen added 15 as Hazen defeated Danville 56-32.Sabine Brueck supplied 16 points, Cora Nadeau had 14 and Maya Auger added 11 as North Country rolled Middlebury 72-33.Jordan Alley delivered 19 points, 11 rebounds and five steals in Blue Mountain’s 51-45 win over Milton.Alexandra Mosher and Ella Blaise each netted a goal and Taylor Blaise (11 saves) picked up the shutout in goal as the Blades silenced Burr and Burton 2-0.Lydia Ruggles was the all-around winner, leading St. Johnsbury to the team win in a gymnastics tri-meet.——SUNDAY, JAN. 22Alpine SkiingLyndon at Middlebury Qualifier, 10——MONDAY, JAN. 23Boys BasketballWinooski at Danville, 7:30Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 7Groveton at Lin-Wood, 5North Country at Lyndon, 6:30Girls BasketballSt. J at BFA-St. Albans, 6:30Groveton at Lin-Wood, 6:30 More from this section Friday H.S. Roundup: Unbeaten Littleton Rallies Past Profile In OT Thriller Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 20) And Saturday Schedule Danville JV Basketball Displays Ultimate Sportsmanship Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Skiing Games And Toys Kevin Doyon Follow Kevin Doyon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News AP News Summary at 9:20 p.m. EST FBI searched Biden home, found documents marked classified AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House Violent protest in downtown Atlanta over killing of activist AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:51 p.m. EST Bitter cold continues in Southwest into next week, NV to NM Police: Property damage, several arrests in Atlanta violence The AP Interview: Yellen says debt standoff risks ‘calamity’ Biden lawyer: Justice Department has searched president’s Delaware home, located 6 documents with classified markings Slain California deputy honored with 50-mile procession Man charged with manslaughter in shove onto subway track Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Grigsby scores 33, Seattle U beats Southern Utah 81-60 Glover scores 20, Samford defeats Western Carolina 74-65 Green scores 26, Valparaiso defeats Illinois State 71-51 Alex Lyon makes 28 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3 Warrick's 18 lead Northern Kentucky over Fort Wayne 74-54 Johnson scores 21, UC Davis defeats Cal Poly 65-63 Campbell downs Charleston Southern 78-76 in OT SE Missouri State takes down Tennessee Tech 84-77 in 2OT Voyles scores 27, Maryland-Eastern Shore tops SC State 76-70 Busted first down chain slows Giants-Eagles playoff game Hill scores 28 in Fresno State's 76-63 win against UNLV Moore scores 19, Murray State downs Indiana State 82-73 No. 4 Alabama pulls away in 2nd half to beat Missouri 85-64 Carr's strong 2nd half lifts No. 7 Texas over West Virginia Tyson's 3 lifts No. 19 Clemson to 51-50 victory over Hokies Wood nets 17 in Portland's 91-76 victory against Pepperdine Yale 70, Penn 63 Saturday's Scores Saturday's Scores Mahoney's 17 help Yale knock off Pennsylvania 70-63 Rahm ties rookie Thompson for AmEx lead at 23 under No. 18 Iowa St. women never threatened in win over Kansas Jaguars rue missed chances in playoff loss to Kansas City Ashworth, Shulga lead Utah State past San Jose State 75-74 Grant has 20, Sam Houston tops UT Rio Grande Valley 83-64 Record-setting Bacot leads North Carolina past NC State Ayers scores 31, Bowling Green defeats Miami (OH) 83-73 Alcorn State defeats Florida A&M 57-47 Black scores 28 as Northwestern State defeats New Orleans Muhammad scores 20 to lead Troy over UL Monroe 77-53 Chiefs, led by hobbled Mahomes, beat Jags 27-20 in playoffs Pissis leads SE Louisiana over Texas A&M-Commerce 79-73 Ragin' Cajuns defeat Texas State 60-51 Hornets' Ball sidelined again by left ankle soreness Swope leads Southern Indiana past SIU-Edwardsville 82-72 Murr scores 14, Lipscomb knocks off Bellarmine 69-49 Stewart's 19 lead UT Martin past Eastern Illinois 91-78 Grant Williams has career-high 25, Celtics' streak reaches 9 Middle Tennessee defeats Louisiana Tech 68-51 Boston 106, Toronto 104 White scores 21, Little Rock defeats Tennessee State 89-77 With Berhalter in limbo, US men begin camp under Hudson Saturday's Scores Saturday's Scores Saturday's Scores Saturday's Scores Saturday's Scores Saturday's Scores Owusu-Anane scores 27 in Brown's 97-85 win over Columbia Sheppard's game-winner leads Belmont over Bradley, 78-76 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere Penske Truck again Penske Truck again
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.