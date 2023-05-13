Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 13) And Monday Schedule

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
Baseball
LI 11, Harwood 1 (5)
NCU 3, Lake Region 2
Hazen 7, U-32 1
Danville 17-20, Northfield 7-5
Softball
MVU 5, NCU 0
Lake Region 19, Craftsbury 3
Harwood at LI, canceled
Track & Field
Burlington Invitational
Essex 234, SJA 188.5, MMU 136.5, 121.5, 114
White Mountains at Newfound, TBA
Woodsville at Winnisquam, TBA
Boys Lacrosse
Harwood at SJA, 11
Randolph at LI, 11
Boys Tennis
Rice at SJA, 10
Girls Tennis
SJA 4, Rice 3
TOP PERFORMERS
Jaden Beardsley received the Outstanding Track Athlete award after taking first in the 100m (11.32 seconds), second in the 200, and for being on both the winning 4x100 and 4x400 teams while Andrew Thornton-Sherman also set a new Hilltopper record, breaking the 1992 time in the 300 hurdles by finishing in 39.33 as St. Johnsbury placed second at the 50th Burlington Invitational track and field meet.
Wyatt Mason fanned eight in a five-inning win on the hill while also going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs at the dish in Lyndon’s 11-1 victory over Harwood.
Joe LeBlanc pitched a complete-game three-hitter as North Country edged Lake Region 3-2.
Lyle Rooney struck out nine in a complete-game three-hitter while also going 2-for-4 with four RBIs to lead Hazen past U-32 7-1.
Dusty Loura Bumps was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to help take game one, then Hunter Horne (2-for-2, three walks) had an inside-the-park home run in the second round as Danville swept a double-header against Northfield, 17-7 and 20-5.
Lauren Legacy (home run, three RBIs, three runs) and Mariah Bacon (double, two triples, six RBIs, two runs) each had three-hit days in Lake Region’s 19-3 rout of Craftsbury.
