Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 15) And Monday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
SATURDAY, MAY 14
Baseball
Burlington 13, St. J 7
Lyndon 13, Harwood 0
North Country 2, Lake Region 0
Blue Mountain 24, Richford 3
Hazen 3, U-32 2
Danville at Northfield, canceled
Softball
St. J 5, Burlington 4
Lyndon 22, Harwood 1
Missisquoi 17, North Country 3
Danville 21, Northfield 9
Blue Mountain 9, Richford 2
Track & Field
Burlington Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
White Mountains at Newfound, 10
Boys Lacrosse
Harwood 12, St. J 1
Girls Lacrosse
Hartford 16, St. J 4
Boys Tennis
St. J 5, Rice 2
Girls Tennis
Rice at St. J, 11
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Ricky Fennimore went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in unbeaten Blue Mountain’s 24-3 rout of Richford.
Wyatt Mason tossed a complete-game two-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks while adding three hits and two RBI as undefeated Lyndon pounded Harwood 13-0. Cam Berry went 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBI, Austin Wheeler was 4-for-5 with three RBI and Trevor Lussier had a home run, double and three RBI.
Jake LeBlanc threw a complete-game no-hitter with eight strikeouts (four walks) as North Country aced rival Lake Region 2-0.
Aasha Gould hit a walk-off single in the seventh and Lyle Rooney went the distance, giving up seven hits, and fanning four in Hazen’s 3-2 victory over U-32.
Kyara Rutledge was 2-for-3 with an RBI and baffled Burlington with a three-hitter and 13 strikeouts and Brooke Choiniere laid down a perfect bunt that led to Lillian Kittredge scoring the winning run, as St. J scored four in the seventh to earn the 5-4 walk-off victory.
Kyra Nelson (2-for-4) belted two triples and Felicity Sulham (2-for-2) had a home run and double as Blue Mountain won its ninth straight, 9-2 over Richford.
St. J’s Evan Thornton-Sherman lowered his state record in the 1,500 to 3:52.77 and won the 3,000 meters in meet-record fashion (8:38.82) while being named the meet’s Most Outstanding Track Athlete at the Burlington Invitational.
Lyndon’s Bryon Noyes finished second in shot put and discus at the Burlington Invitational. Noyes’ shot put heave went 49-7, the best throw by an LI track athlete in 38 years (Bryan Fenn, Class of 1984).
North Country freshman Sabine Brueck won long jump (16-8.75) while taking second in the 300 hurdles, third in high jump and helping the Falcons to fifth in the 4x400 at the Burlington Invitational.
——
MONDAY, MAY 16
Baseball
White Mountains at Littleton, 4
Lisbon at Woodsville, 4
Groveton at Gorham, 4
Softball
White Mountains at Littleton, 4
Lisbon at Woodsville, 4
Groveton at Gorham, 4
Boys Tennis
White Mountains at Littleton, 4
Girls Tennis
Montpelier at North Country, 3:30
Littleton at White Mountains, 4
Berlin at Profile, 4
Boys Ultimate
Milton at St. J, 4
Girls Ultimate
Middlebury at St. J
