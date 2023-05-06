Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 6) And Monday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
SATURDAY, MAY 6
Baseball
LI 5, NCU 0
Hazen 8, Lamoille 0
U-32 5, Lake Region 3
Richford 12, Danville 7
Blue Mountain 31, Northfield 1 (5)
White Mountains 8, Littleton 6 (8)
Softball
NCU 23, CVU 22
U-32 15, Lake Region 7
Blue Mountain 29, Northfield 1 (5)
Richford vs. Twinfield at Danville, 11
Track & Field
Boys: SJA 177, South Burlington 84, CVU 71
Girls: South Burlington 105.5, CVU 99.5, U-32 94
White Mountains, Profile at Berlin, 10
Woodsville at Winnisquam, TBA
Boys Tennis
SJA 7, Essex 0
Littleton 5, Profile 4
Profile 5, Moultonborough 4
Girls Tennis
Essex at SJA, 3
TOP PERFORMERS
Gerardo Fernandez (400m, 49.45 seconds) and Andrew Thornton-Sherman (800, 1:54.15) each set new school records while helping St. Johnsbury to a first place finish at the Twilight South Burlington Track and Field Invitational.
Brooke White leaped to a new PR in the triple jump, winning the event with a distance of 10.79 meters at the Twilight South Burlington Track and Field Invitational.
Wyatt Mason tossed a complete game two-hitter with 13 strikeouts as Lyndon blanked North Country 5-0.
Jadon Baker (2-for-4, three runs) hit a home run and Tyler Rivard went 3-for-4 at the dish while striking out nine and giving up just two hits on the mound as Hazen shut out Lamoille 8-0.
Ricky Fennimore was 4-for-4 with two doubles, four runs and five RBIs and Evan Dennis produced a double, triple, three RBIs and five runs as Blue Mountain steamrolled Northfield 31-1.
Karter Deming delivered 12 strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings to help White Mountains top Littleton 8-6.
Jade Lamarre (four runs, four RBIs) belted two triples, Karli Blood (3-for-4, four runs, two RBIs) had a pair of doubles and Kaylee Hamlett struck out nine over five innings of one-hit ball as Blue Mountain blasted Northfield 29-1.
Randi Fortin blasted two home runs as part of a 5-for-6 day (double, four runs, three RBIs), Ally Lapierre (4-for-6) added a homer of her own as well as five RBIs and Rileigh Fortin (4-for-5) had two doubles and four runs in North Country’s 23-22 win over Champlain Valley.
MONDAY, MAY 8
Baseball
Colchester at SJA, 4:30
White Mountains at Woodsville, 4
Colebrook at Profile, 4
Moultonborough at Groveton, 4
Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Lisbon, 4:30
Softball
Colchester at SJA, 4:30
White Mountains at Woodsville, 4
Colebrook at Profile, 4
Moultonborough at Groveton, 4
Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 4:30
Boys Lacrosse
SJA at Mt. Anthony, 4:30
Boys Tennis
White Mountains at Moultonborough, 4
Girls Tennis
MMU at NCU, 3:45
Berlin at White Mountains, 4
Bishop Brady at Littleton, 4
Inter-Lakes at Profile, 4
Boys Ultimate
SJA at Rice, 4
