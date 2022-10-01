Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 1) and Weekend Schedule

White Mountains at N.H. State Tournament at Mascoma Lake (Enfield), 8
Girls Golf
N.H. State Championship at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands Golf Course (Salem), 7:30 (18 holes stroke play; players with qualifying scores will move on to play in NHIAA Individual Championship)
Football
Brattleboro 38, Lyndon 14
Girls Soccer
Mt. Mansfield 4, St. J 2
North Country 3, Lake Region 0
Berlin 5, White Mountains 2
Woodsville 4, Groveton 0
Boys Soccer
White Mountains 1, Berlin 1 (2OT)
Woodsville 2, Groveton 1
Field Hockey
Berlin 5, White Mountains 0
St. J 2, Missisquoi 0
Cross Country
Woods Trail Run At Thetford Academy
Boys Teams: St. J (103 points), Champlain Valley (113), Barrington, RI (159), Essex (186) Souhegan N.H. (226)
Girls Teams: Champlain Valley (49), Essex (164), Hopkinton, N.H. (192), Barrington, RI (199) Mount Mansfield (215)
White Mountains at Berlin, 9:30
Woodsville at Thetford, 9
Men’s Soccer
Farmington 5, Lyndon 0
Women’s Soccer
Farmington 3, Lyndon 1
Women’s Volleyball
Maine Maritime 3, Lyndon 0 (25-7, 25-9, 25-9)
Cross Country
Lyndon at Keene State, 10
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Andrew Thornton-Sherman (17:20) led the way with his sixth place finish out of 553 male runners as the St. Johnsbury boys cross country team won the Woods Trail Run at Thetford Academy for the first time in the race’s 31 years of existence. Carson Eames (17:25) finished 10th and Krebs Charles (17:40) was 14th.
Eli Vasconcelos and Nick Hickey each scored in Woodsville’s 2-1 win over Groveton.
Anya Kennedy and Charli Kellaway both converted penalty kicks and Sabine Brueck scored as well during North Country’s 3-0 statement win against Lake Region.
Gabby Keysar scored twice in the first half to fuel Woodsville’s 4-0 shutout of Groveton.
Sophia Limoges and Lydia Reimert both scored in St. J’s 2-0 victory over Missisquoi.
