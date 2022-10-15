Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 15) and Monday Schedule Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer Kevin Doyon Oct 15, 2022 Oct 15, 2022 Updated 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. Johnsbury topples visiting BFA-St. Albans 1-0 in a Division I clash on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SATURDAY, OCT. 15Boys GolfN.H. Division IV Individual Championship at Beaver Meadow (Concord), times TBD Girls SoccerColchester 2, St. J 1Thetford 3, Lyndon 0Lake Region 4, Lamoille 2BFA-Fairfax 12, Danville 1Blue Mountain 7, Craftsbury 0Belmont 6, White Mountains 1Pittsburg-Canaan 2, Groveton 1Boys SoccerStowe 3, North Country 0Profile 6, Lin-Wood 1Groveton 3, Pittsburg-Canaan 2Field HockeyStowe 4, Lyndon 1Newfound 2, White Mountains 0Mascoma 5, Littleton 1VolleyballRice 3, Lyndon 0Men’s SoccerHusson 3, Lyndon 0Women’s SoccerHusson 5, Lyndon 0Women’s VolleyballHusson 3, Lyndon 0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-13) ——TOP PERFORMERSSatchel Miller-White scored twice and Alex Leslie had a goal and an assist as Profile rolled to a 6-1 win at Lin-Wood.Madison Bowman (three goals, one assist) led a second-half offensive explosion as Lake Region raced past Lamoille 4-2.Lily Roy notched a hat trick and Jordan Alley had two goals and three assists in Blue Mountains dominant 7-0 win in Craftsbury.Andrew Thornton-Sherman grabbed third place while Carson Eames (seventh) and Charlie Krebs (eighth) also secured top-10 finishes out of a field of 166 runners in the Burnt Hills Invitational.——SUNDAY, OCT. 16Women’s VolleyballMaine Maritime at Lyndon, 12——MONDAY, OCT. 17Girls SoccerWhite Mountains at Profile, 4Littleton at Woodsville, 2Pittsburg-Canaan at Lisbon, 4St. J at Brattleboro, 3Boys SoccerWhite Mountains at Profile, 4Littleton at Woodsville, 4Pittsburg-Canaan at Lisbon, 4St. J at Brattleboro, 4:30Field HockeySt. J at North Country, 4:30Girls VolleyballHarwood at Lyndon, 4:30 More from this section Friday H.S. 