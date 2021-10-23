Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 23) And Monday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
Football
St. J 31, Lyndon 14
Field Hockey
St. J 4, Lyndon 0
Boys Soccer
St. J 3, Mt. Mansfield 2, OT
Blue Mountain 2, Danville 1
Montpelier 4, Lake Region 0
North Country 3, Peoples 1
Women’s Soccer
UMaine-Presque Isle 7, Lyndon 0
Men’s Soccer
UMaine-Presque Isle 6, Lyndon 0
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Lineman Dawson Wilkins finished with 12 total tackles, two for loss, and added an interception while quarterback Quinn Murphy accounted for four touchdowns on offense as St. J topped rival Lyndon 31-14, the Hilltoppers’ seventh straight win in the rivalry series.
Wyatt Knaus tallied the game-winner in second overtime and Murphy Young assisted on the late equalizer and on the winning goal as St. J knocked off Mount Mansfield 3-2.
Ian Applegate notched a pair of goals as North Country toppled Peoples 3-1 for its 10th win of the season.
Clara Andre had two goals and Ashley Fox added a goal and an assist as St. J field hockey handled Lyndon 4-0.
——
MONDAY, OCT. 25
Vt., N.H. playoff brackets released
