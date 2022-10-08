Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 8) And Weekend Schedule Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer Kevin Doyon Oct 8, 2022 Oct 8, 2022 Updated 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Brattleboro tops Lyndon, 38-14, in a Division II football game at Robert K. Lewis Field in Lyndon Center on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SATURDAY, OCT. 8FootballMt. Anthony 53, Lyndon 28 Girls SoccerSouth Burlington at St. J, 7Danville at Enosburg, 7:30Boys SoccerSt. J 4, Brattleboro 1Lake Region 5, Lyndon 1North Country 3, Paine Mountain 0Spaulding def. Hazen, (Hazen forfeit)Danville 6, Oxbow 0Cross CountrySt. J away meet, All DayLyndon, Hazen, Danville at Peoples, 10North Country at Harwood, 10Men’s SoccerLyndon at Cazenovia, 2Women’s SoccerLyndon at Cazenovia, 4:30——TOP PERFORMERSAshton Gould ran in two touchdowns and threw for another and Zach Hale was a perfect 4/4 on extra point attempts in the first half of Lyndon’s 53-28 loss to Mt. Anthony. Gerardo Fernandez had a hand in all four scores (three goals, assist) during St. J’s 4-1 victory over Brattleboro.Alex Giroux’s brace propelled North Country past Paine Mountain 3-0.Aiden Poginy scored twice in Lake Region’s 5-1 win at Lyndon.——SUNDAY, OCT. 9Men’s SoccerLyndon at SUNY-Polytechnic, 1Women’s SoccerLyndon at SUNY-Polytechnic, 3:30Women’s VolleyballLyndon at UMPI, TBD——MONDAY, OCT. 10Girls SoccerLyndon at Lake Region, 4North Country at BFA-St. Albans, 4Rivendell at Hazen, 4Girls VolleyballCVU at St. J, 6Lyndon at Colchester, 4:30Field HockeyMissisquoi at North Country, 4 More from this section Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 6) And Friday Schedule Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 8) And Weekend Schedule Vermont H.S. Football: Week 6 Scores And Schedule 