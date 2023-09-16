Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 16) And Upcoming Schedule Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Sports Writer Kevin Doyon Author email Sep 16, 2023 Sep 16, 2023 Updated 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now North Country topples Lyndon 42-18 in the 16th Barrel Bowl at Robert K. Lewis Field in Lyndon Center on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.SATURDAY, SEPT. 16 FootballBurr and Burton 48, SJA 21U-32 25, Lyndon 12Fair Haven 42, North Country 10Boys SoccerThetford 5, Lyndon 0Lake Region 4, Missisquoi 3Woodsville 4, Blue Mountain 0SJA at Montpelier, ppd. to MondayGirls SoccerThetford 5, Lyndon 1Hazen 2, Winooski 0Woodsville 3, Blue Mountain 2Cross CountryProfile InvitationalBoys: Holy Family 47, Newmarket 67, Profile 67, White Mountains 79, Newport 83Girls: Newmarket 21, Holy Family 34Youth FootballNVYFL 7/8St. Johnsbury at Lyndon, 8Upper Valley at North CountryNVYFL 5/6St. Johnsbury at Lyndon, 9:30Swanton at North Country 1Women’s VolleyballBay Path University 3, VTSU-Lyndon 0 (25-5, 25-10, 25-13)Women’s TennisVTSU-Johnson 6, VTSU-Lyndon 3 Men’s SoccerVTSU-Lyndon at UMPI, ppd. TBDWomen’s SoccerVTSU-Lyndon at UMPI, ppd. TBD——TOP PERFORMERSLuc Oliver powered home a hat trick as Lake Region escaped Missisquoi with a 4-3 win.Coby Youngman netted all four of Woodsville’s goals in a 4-0 victory over Blue Mountain.Taylor Thompson and Isabelle Gouin each found the back of the net as Hazen silenced Winooski 2-0.Makayla Walker tallied just under three minutes into overtime to lift Woodsville to a dramatic 3-2 win over Blue Mountain.——SUNDAY, SEPT. 17Women’s TennisVTSU-Lyndon at VTSU-Castleton, 1——MONDAY, SEPT. 18Boys SoccerLittleton at Gorham, 4Moultonborough at Lisbon, 4White Mountains at Newfound, 4Girls SoccerLittleton at Gorham, 4Moultonborough at Lisbon, 4GolfSJA Boys at Jay Peak, 4SJA Girls at Newport CC, 4North Country, Lake Region at Lyndon, 3:30Hazen at Northfield CC, 3:30Woodsville Home Meet, 3:30Littleton at Hillsboro, 3:30 More from this section Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 16) And Upcoming Schedule Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 14) And Friday Schedule Saturday H.S. Roundup: Bulldogs Overwhelm Hilltoppers; Slaters Hand Falcons First Loss Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Kevin Doyon Author email Follow Kevin Doyon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT New York employers must include pay rates in job ads under new state law Today in History: September 17, Israel, Egypt reach Camp David Accords Saturday H.S. Roundup: Bulldogs Overwhelm Hilltoppers; Slaters Hand Falcons First Loss New Haven Barracks / DUI #3 / Resisting Arrest Thousands without power and 1 dead after Atlantic storm Lee pummels New England and Maritime Canada AP News Summary at 11:19 p.m. EDT AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT Twins manager Rocco Baldelli goes on leave to be with his wife for the birth of twins Donald Trump's GOP rivals try to attract social conservatives in Iowa at an event he skipped Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner removed from Rock Hall leadership after controversial comments California lawsuit says oil giants deceived public on climate, seeks funds for storm damage Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Seay's pick-6 sparks North Alabama to 20-7 win over Tennessee State TCU spoils Houston's Big 12 debut with 36-13 victory Tarleton State receiver has full neurological function after scary injury at Texas Tech Baker throws 3 TD passes as Southern Illinois rallies to beat Southeast Missouri State 26-25 Roldan's second-half goal helps Sounders earn 1-1 draw with Dallas Fire play Montreal to a scoreless draw after Chris Brady's career-high 7th shutout Maurer, Wimbley lead Stephen F. Austin in 41-7 rout of Northwestern State Haarberg leads Huskers past N Illinois 35-11 in his first start for new coach Matt Rhule's first win Dart runs for 2 TDs, throws for a third, as No. 17 Ole Miss pulls away to beat Georgia Tech 48-23 Worthy TD sparks No. 4 Texas as Longhorns pull away late from Wyoming 31-10 Quarles 2 TDs carry Southern past Alabama A&M, 20-10 James Madison fends off Troy 16-14 in Sun Belt Conference opener Nix throws for 3 touchdowns and No. 13 Oregon easily downs Hawaii 55-10 Klubnik accounts for 4 TDs in Clemson's 48-14 victory over Florida Atlantic BYU rallies twice, beats Arkansas on road to stay perfect Saturday H.S. Roundup: Bulldogs Overwhelm Hilltoppers; Slaters Hand Falcons First Loss Miami of Ohio defeats Cincinnati 31-24 in OT, breaking a 16-game losing streak in the series QB Shrader's 4 TD runs lead Syracuse over Purdue 35-20 New Mexico State takes down New Mexico behind Pavia in 27-17 win Kyle Isbel's go-ahead bunt lifts Royals over Astros 10-8 for fourth straight win DiLiello throws for school record 441 yards, Austin Peay thumps East Tennessee State 63-3 Branson Adams' go-ahead TD with 25 seconds left lifts Western Carolina over Eastern Kentucky 27-24 CJ Donaldson, Garrett Greene hurt in West Virginia's 17-6 win over Pittsburgh in 'Backyard Brawl' McDonald's pick-6, rugged defense help Toledo turn back San Jose State 21-17 Blake Corum scores 2 TDs, helps No. 2 Michigan pull away to beat Bowling Green 31-6 Devin Leary throws 3 TD passes, Ray Davis scores twice to lead Kentucky 35-3 blowout of Akron Late field goal lifts UNLV to a 40-37 win over Vanderbilt Howard sparks Alcorn State to 17-3 victory over McNeese Delaware scores 6 straight TDs in 42-14 win over St. Francis (PA) Preston Stone accounts for 6 TDs in SMU's 69-0 rout of Prairie View A&M Encarnacion-Strand's 2-run homer lifts the Reds over the Mets 3-2 Florida upsets No. 11 Tennessee 29-16 for the Gators' 10th straight victory at home in the series Coastal Carolina jumps out early and cruises to 66-7 rout over Duquesne Atlantic League Glance Texas Tech gets 1st win with 41-3 romp over FCS-member Tarleton after early pick-6 Webb rushes for 151 yards, 2 TDs as South Alabama stuns Oklahoma State 33-7 Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2 Canha's grand slam in 8th gives NL Central-leading Brewers a 9-5 victory over Nationals Sunday's Time Schedule Lowery's 50-yard FG lifts Tennessee State over Gardner-Webb 27-25 Moussa throws 3 TD passes for Florida A&M in 31-10 victory over Division II-member West Florida Thorne runs, passes Auburn to 45-13 victory over Samford Vancouver defender Tristan Blackmon and forward Brian White Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema set sights on Asian Champions League title Towson intercepts 3 passes in 20-10 victory over Morgan State for coach Pete Shinnick's first win Georgia State fends off Charlotte behind Grainger's 3TDs in 41-25 win Kyle Schwarber hits his 44th homer and lifts Phillies to 6-1 win over Cardinals Eloy Jiménez, Gavin Sheets homer in 5-run first as the White Sox edge the Twins 7-6 Bret Bushka leads Butler to 47-21 victory over Division III foe Wabash College Morrocan Othmane El Goumri wins Sydney marathon; Betsy Saina claims tight women's race Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button STJBB State Champions 1:39 'Whale ballet': Video shows 3 humpbacks jump in unison, a birthday surprise for man and daughters 'Whale ballet': Video shows 3 humpbacks jump in unison, a birthday surprise for man and daughters 1:39 Charles Street Fire Lyndon Charles Street Fire Lyndon Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.