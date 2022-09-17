Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 17) and Monday Schedule Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer Kevin Doyon Sep 17, 2022 Sep 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon defeats U-32, 50-21, during the Vikings’ season opener at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SATURDAY, SEPT. 17Girls SoccerBrattleboro at St. J, ppd. Stowe 8, Lyndon 0North Country 6, Randolph 0Lake Region 1, Thetford 0Danville 1, Hazen 0Woodsville 6, Blue Mountain 1Boys SoccerWoodsville 9, Blue Mountain 0FootballLyndon at Fair Haven, 6Field HockeyBurr and Burton 6, St. J 0Lyndon 3, Montpelier 2Boys Cross CountryAt U-32 InvitationalU-32 30, Middlebury 66, BFA-St. Albans 70, Stowe 109, Harwood 111White Mountains, Woodsville at Profile, 9Girls Cross CountryAt U-32 InvitationalHarwood 67 (tiebreak), U-32 67, Middlebury 74, South Burlington 109, BFA-St. AlbansWhite Mountains, Woodsville at Profile, 9Men’s SoccerMaine Maritime 9, Lyndon 0Women’s SoccerLyndon at Maine Maritime, 3:30Women’s VolleyballBay Path 3, Lyndon 0 (25-7, 25-14, 25-10)MCLA at Lyndon, 5Men’s Cross CountryLyndon at SUNY-Canton, 11Women’s Cross Country More from this section Vermont H.S. Football: Week 3 Scores And Schedule Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 16) And Saturday Schedule +2 Athletes of the Week (Sept. 5-11): St. Johnsbury’s Hannah Amadon And Gerardo Fernandez Lyndon at SUNY-Canton, 12Women’s TennisLyndon at Johnson ppd.——TOP PERFORMERSElizah Abetti sent home the game-winner in the 56th minute off a pass from Kai-Li Huang as Danville shutout Hazen.Sakoya Sweeney played the role of hero, breaking a 0-0 deadlock with 48 seconds remaining to lift Lake Region over Thetford.Sabine Brueck recorded a hat trick to help the Falcons coast to a road win in Randolph.Ben Taylor (three goals), Ryan Walker (two goals) and Nathaniel Chumbes (goal, two assists) helped Woodsville slam Blue Mountain in an inter-state clash.Sarah Tanner pumped in a hat trick to lead Lyndon past Montpelier.——MONDAY, SEPT. 19Girls SoccerColebrook at White Mountains, 3Moultonborough at Lisbon, 4Boys SoccerBlue Mountain at Danville, 4:30Moultonborough at Lisbon, 4Field HockeySt. J at North Country, 4:30Boys GolfSt. J, North Country at Jay Peak, 4Lyndon, Lake Region, Hazen at Enosburg, 3:30Girls GolfSt. J, North Country at Newport CC, 4Lyndon, Lake Region at Enosburg, 3:30Co-Ed GolfWhite Mountains at Moultonborough, 4Littleton at Fall Mountain, 4Girls VolleyballLyndon at Mt. Mansfield, 4:30Women's SoccerPlymouth State at Lyndon, 4 