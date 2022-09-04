Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 3) And Upcoming Schedule Sep 4, 2022 Sep 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Littleton topples Colebrook 5-1 in a New Hampshire Division IV soccer game at Remich Park on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SATURDAY, SEPT. 3FootballNorth Country 39, Spaulding 13 Girls SoccerLamoille 6, Lyndon 1Hazen 1, Oxbow 0Danville 3, Richford 0Boys SoccerMount Anthony 3, St. J 2Boys Cross CountryHazen at Essex, 10:30Men’s SoccerLyndon 0, Paul Smith’s 0Women’s SoccerLyndon 2, Paul Smith’s 2Women’s VolleyballNorwich 3, Lyndon 0 (25-6, 25-8, 25-5)Johnson 3, Lyndon 0 (25-9, 25-3, 25-7)Men’s Cross CountryNVU-Lyndon fifth at Castleton InvitationalWomen’s Cross CountryNVU-Lyndon at Castleton, ppd.——TOP PERFORMERSSloane Morse, Lilah Hall and Vanessa Foster each recorded a goal and an assist in Danville’s 3-0 season-opening victory.Isabelle Godin scored the game’s lone goal, lifting Division IV Hazen to a 1-0 road victory over D-III Oxbow in the Wildcats’ season-opener.Watson Laffoon and Hayden Boivin each had two rushing touchdowns as North Country toppled Spaulding, 39-13, in both teams’ season-opener. ——MONDAY, SEPT. 5Men's SoccerRivier at Lyndon, 3:30Women's SoccerLyndon at Fisher, 1——TUESDAY, SEPT. 6Girls SoccerSt. J at Green Mountain Valley, 4:30Lyndon at Oxbow, 4North Country at Peoples, 4:30Danville at Lake Region, 4:30Blue Mountain at Hazen, 4:30Newfound at White Mountains, 4Groveton at Woodsville, 4Boys SoccerGroveton at Woodsville, 4Field HockeyLittleton at White Mountains, 4Co-Ed GolfHome Meet at White Mountains, 4Woodsville at Moultonboro, 4Boys Cross CountryWoodsville at Newfound Fun Run, 4Girls Cross CountryWoodsville at Newfound Fun Run, 4 