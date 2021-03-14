Saturday’s H.S. Roundup: Martinez Cracks 1,000-Point Mark, Rangers Seize Top Seed In D-III

EAST MONTPELIER — Lake Region had plenty to celebrate in Saturday’s 47-33 victory over U-32.
Tia Martinez cracked the 1,000-point career scoring milestone and the defending co-champion Rangers finished the regular season at 9-0 to clinch the top seed in Division III.
Sakoya Sweeney added nine points for Lake Region, which bolted to a 26-10 halftime lead and held off the Raiders. The Rangers will find out their state tournament path on Monday.
“Things got a little loose on us at the end of the third and beginning of the fourth, but once again, we were able to settle down and finish the game strong,” LR coach Joe Houston said. “I’m very proud of how this group has come together so quickly; to go undefeated in the regular season, even a shortened one, is a big accomplishment.”
Martinez, the 5-foot-5 star senior guard, finished with 16 points, reaching the milestone with a fourth-quarter 3. She had 987 points entering the game.
“It’s a great accomplishment and I’m so happy she was able to reach that milestone,” Houston said.
Martinez, who will play golf and basketball at D-II American International College next season, is the eighth Ranger girl to reach quadruple digits and the first since Kylie Atwood in 2012. Ex-LRU star Riley Urie was the last Ranger player to hit the mark (2018).
Other Rangers to reach the 1,000-point plateau include Melinda Kelley (‘81); Michael Lacoss, Jr (‘89); Rose Janowski (‘95); Stacey Fortin (‘96); Rachel Maxwell (‘98); Donna Lawson (‘09); Abbey Lalime (‘10); Richie Hackett (‘10); Emmitt Simpson (‘10); Kylie Atwood (‘12); Riley Urie (‘18).
LAKE REGION (9-0): Sakoya Sweeney 4-1-9, Maddie Racine 1-0-2, Robin Nelson 3-0-6, Erica Thaler 2-0-4, Lillian Fateaux 2-1-5, Alyssa Butler 2-0-4, Tia Martinez 6-1-16, Kaylee Sargent 0-1-1. Totals: 20-FG 4-9-FT 47.
U-32 (4-5): Roberge 0-1-1, Beauregard 2-1-5, Garland 2-0-4, Bryce 1-2-4, Flye 2-0-6, Hawkins 2-0-5, Hagan 4-0-8. Totals: 19-FG 4-15-FT 33.
LRU 11 15 8 13 — 47
U-32 6 4 13 10 — 33
3-Point FG: L 3 (Martinez); U 3 (Flye 2, Hawkins). Team Fouls: L 16, U 11.
— BY MICHAEL BENIASH
ST. J 38, LAMOILLE 33: In Hyde Park, Hayden Wilkins (eight) and Kaia Anderson combined for 15 points as the Hilltoppers stopped a three-game slide with a road victory.
The VPA brackets will be released today.
SJ (3-6): Lilian Kittredge 2-0-4, Adriana Lemieux 2-0-4, Lily Garey-Wright 0-1-1, Kaia Anderson 3-1-7, Polly Currier 1-2-5, Kaylee Weaver 2-0-4, Maren Nitsche 2-0-5, Hayden Wilkins 3-0-8. Totals: 15-FG 4-11-FT 38.
LU (1-6): Benoit 3-0-6, LaRock 2-0-6, Loomis 1-0-2, Tinker 6-2-15, Hutchinson 2-0-4. Totals: 14-FG 2-4-FT 33.
SJ 8 10 10 10 — 38
LU 7 9 10 7 — 33
3-Point FG: S 4 (Currier, Nitsche, Wilkins 2); L 3 (LaRock, Tinker). Team Fouls: S 8, L 13.
LYNDON 46, MT. ABRAHAM 34: In Lyndon, trailing 10-0 to start and 14-12 after the first quarter, the Vikings gradually took over, then finished the regular-season finale on a 16-8 fourth-quarter run to end the season at 4-3 going into next week’s D-II playoffs.
Kadienne Whitcomb had three 3-pointers among her game-high 14 points.
“Our girls showed a lot of poise after starting the game down 10 zip,” LI coach Eric Berry said. “Kadienne sparked us offensively and Delaney Noyes got a lot of clutch rebounds in the fourth quarter. It was nice to honor her in the pregame ceremony.”
MA (1-7): Lucy Parker 1-0-2, Savannah Scrodin 1-2-4, Maia Jensen 4-0-11, Abigail Reen 5-0-11, Madison Gile 0-4-4, Marley Keith 1-0-2. Totals: 12-FG 6-11-FT 34.
LI (4-3): Isabelle Priest 2-0-6, Kadienne Whitcomb 4-3-14, Hannah Davis 0-1-1, Ella Buckingham 4-0-9, Emma Renaudette 2-0-4, Delaney Noyes 2-1-5, Brooke’Lyn Robinson 0-5-5, Molly Renaudette 1-0-2. Totals: 14-FG 10-22-FT 46.
MA 14 6 6 8 — 34
LI 12 10 8 16 — 46
3-Point FG: M 4 (Jensen 3, Reen); L 6 (Whitcomb 3, Priest 2, Buckingham). Team Fouls: M 16, L 15.
