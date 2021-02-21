ST. JOHNSBURY — The seasoned, talented Montpelier Solons made a rare visit to St. Johnsbury on Saturday night and rolled to a 50-30 boys basketball victory, spoiling the Hilltoppers’ home opener.
Tyler Ricker fired in 17 points and newcomer Rashid Nakiema scored 10 for the Solons, who return most of their lineup after a run to the Division II title game a season ago.
Montpelier hit eight 3s and limited the D-I Hilltoppers to single digits in all four quarters.
“A very good team who is older and played together a long time,” said first-year St. J coach Ben Davis. “No magic solution for us, need to handle pressure better and take steps forward to progress as a young group.”
The Hilltoppers hit just three triples and were just 3 of 10 from the foul line. They struggled to find any offensive rhythm. Down 21-12 at the break, St. J’s deficit ballooned 40-21 after three.
Murphy Young had a team-high seven points for St. J, which hosts Burlington on Tuesday night at 6:30.
MHS (3-0): Evan Smith 0-1-1, Nathan LaRosa 3-0-7, Leo Riby-Williams 2-3-7, Will Bruzzese 2-0-6, Tyler Ricker 5-3-17, Rashid Nikiema 3-2-10, Donahue 1-0-2. Totals: 16-FG 10-12-FT 50.
ST. J (0-2): Colby Garey-Wright 1-1-3, Cole Banks 2-0-5, Murphy Young 3-0-7, Aidan Rowe 1-0-3, Sam Begin 2-2-6, Dalton Mathews 1-0-2, Fritz Hauser 2-0-4. Totals: 12-FG 3-10-FT 30.
MHS 12 9 19 10 — 50
SJA 6 6 9 9 — 30
3-Point FG: M 8 (Bruzzese Ricker 4, Nikiema 2); S 3 (Banks, Young, Rowe). Team Fouls: M 14, S 16.
U-32 52, LYNDON 35: In Lyndon Center, Owen Kellington (13) and Anthony Engelhard combined for 25 points as the visiting Raiders handled the Vikings.
Evan Sanborn was the lone Lyndon player in double figures with 11 points. U-32 led 28-13 at halftime.
The Vikings host North Country on Tuesday night at 6:30.
U-32 (2-1): Hawkins 4-0-9, Engelhard 4-2-12, Kellington 6-1-13, McLane 0-2-2, McCoy 3-0-6, Comstock 1-1-4, Hannon 1-0-2, Fair 1-0-2, Haynes 1-0-2. Totals: 21-FG 6-13-FT 52.
LI (1-2): Gavin Williams 2-0-6, Will Mitchell 2-0-6, Evan Sanborn 5-0-11, Chevy Bandy 3-0-6, Aiden Bogie 2-1-6. Totals: 14-FG 1-2-FT 35.
U-32 15 13 15 9— 52
LI 6 7 13 9 — 35
3-Point FG: U 4 (Hawkins, Engelhard 2, Comstock); L 6 (Williams 2, Mitchell 2, Sanborn, Bogie). Team Fouls: U 12, L 17. Fouled Out: L, Chevy Bandy.
THETFORD 49, LAKE REGION 39: In Thetford, both offenses broke out in the fourth quarter, with the Rangers matching what they’d scored over the first three. It wasn’t enough despite double-digit scoring by Carter Montgomery (game-high 11) and David Piers (10). The Wolves spread it out with five players between seven-eight points.
Next for the Rangers, Enosburg at home, Tuesday 7 p.m.
LAKE REGION (1-2): Carter Montgomery 4-0-11, Wyatt Gile 0-2-2, Governor Robb 1-0-2, Aidan Poginy 0-1-1, Mitchell Poirier 4-0-8, David Piers 3-1-10, Connor Ullrich 2-0-5. Totals: 14-FG 4-8-FT 39
THETFORD (1-1): Kobe Pierson 1-0-2, Jacob Gilman 3-0-7, Eli Dunnet 3-1-7, Jackson Ransom 3-1-7, Ryen Wolf 1-6-8, Nick Gray 5-0-10, Mitchell Parkman 3-2-8. Totals: 18-FG 12-23-FT 49.
LR 5 10 4 20 — 39
TA 14 7 9 19 — 49
3-Point FG: L 7 (Montgomery 3, Piers 3, Ullrich; T 1 (Gilman). Team Fouls: L 17, T 9.
DANVILLE 73, BFA-FAIRFAX 46: In Fairfax, Indians seniors Logan Young (23 points) and Ethan Gould (20) keyed Danville to its third win in as many games.
Young only missed two shots all game, going 4-for-4 from inside the arc, 6 of 6 at the foul line and 3 of 5 from distance. Young on defense also held his man scoreless.
Danville is at Northfield on Tuesday night at 7.
DANVILLE (3-0): Jacob Baesemann 1-0-3, Logan Young 7-6-23, Cooper Calkins 1-3-6, Christian Young 1-4-6, Ethan Gould 5-7-20, Andrew Girard 0-1-1, Jacob LeClair 1-0-2, Dillon Brigham 2-1-5, Ben Lyons 1-2-4. Totals: 20-FG 25-36-FT 73.
FAIRFAX (0-3): Kolton Gillian 4-0-8, Dylan Trono 1-0-3, Riley Greene 2-0-5, Hayden Daguerre 1-0-2, Carl Bruno 6-0-14, Issac D. 2-0-4, Max Stern 1-0-2, Kaden Labor 1-0-2, Reed Stygler 1-0-2. Totals: 21-FG 0-7-FT 46.
DHS 13 19 22 19 — 73
BFA 8 14 11 13 — 46
3-Point FG: D 8 (Young 3, Gould 3, Calkins, Baesemann); F 4 (Bruno 2, Trono, Greene). Team Fouls: D 14 F 25.
HAZEN 54, PEOPLES 42: In Morrisville, Jadon Baker scored 13 points while Carter Hill and Isaiah Baker combined for 22 as the Wildcats went to 3-0.
Tyler Rivard had nine boards for HU, which host Randolph on Tuesday for senior night. The Wildcats will then play five straight road games to close the regular season.
GIRLS HOOPS
LITTLETON 38, WHITE MOUNTAINS 19: In Littleton, the Crusaders won their sixth straight going into their Tuesday game in Colebrook, the only team to have beaten LHS this season.
Olivia Corrigan (16 points, five steals), Hannah Brown (10 points, six rebounds, seven steals) and Lauren McKee (seven points, six rebounds, four steals, three assists) keyed the sound showing.
“Really good defensive performance all game. Anticipated well to get steals and we were active to get deflections,” stated LHS coach Dale Prior. “Ball movement and player movement created a lot of good looks, which was nice to see.”
The Spartans also play Colebrook next in a 6:30 start in Colebrook in what is the regular-season finale for both teams.
WMR (5-7): Ava Simpson 1-0-2, Olivia Shallow 0-1-1, Lily Kenison 3-0-9, Jaylin Bennett 2-0-4, Morgan Doolan 1-0-2, Kelsey Graham 0-1-1. Totals: 7-FG 2-4-FT 19.
LHS (8-1): Nathaly Rossi 1-0-2, Hannah Brown 4-1-10, Olivia Corrigan 8-0-16, Nicoria Johnson 1-1-3. Lauren McKee 2-2-7. Totals: 16-FG 4-9-FT 38.
WMR 8 2 1 8 — 19
LHS 13 12 9 4 — 38
3-Point FG: W 3 (Kenison); L 2 (Brown, McKee). Team Fouls: W 7, L 7.
GYMNASTICS
MONTPELIER 123.1, SJA 120.75: At Kingdom Gymnastics, St. J’s Lizzy Jones (captain) earned the top all-around score while teammate Anna Cushing took fourth in the Hilltoppers’ season opener.
Cushing demonstrated her determination and focus throughout the competition and especially on beam, being the only Hilltopper to stick her routine.
“Jones’ drive and work ethic has been paying off, especially on beam where she connected her flight series (a dive roll to back handspring without a pause between skills) and took second place,” Hilltoppers coach Beverly McCarthy said. “Jones earned well-deserved first places on the other three events and the highest score of the meet with a 9.4 on the floor.”
Senior Isabel Bourgeois had an admirable performance for her senior recognition day.
“Being down an athlete on the uneven bars, Bourgeois was willing to [try] an event she generally does not compete in, and added a new, required skill to her floor routine,” McCarthy remarked. Sophomore Aurora Achilles also stepped up, filling an open spot on the vault, she added.
Also participating were two independents from Lake Region, including Bryanna Palmer with a good showing. Next for the Hilltoppers in the pandemic-shortened season, a March 6 meet in Milton.
All-Around
1. Lizzy Jones, SJ 36.55; 2. Bryanna Palmer, LR 35.85; 3. Luna Pompei, M 33.7.
Vault
1. Jones 8.8; 2. Palmer 8.7; 3. Anna Cushing, SJ 8.5
Uneven Bars
1. Jones 9.4; 2. Palmer 9.1; 3. Pompei, 8.3.
Balance Beam
1. Pompei 9.1; 2. Jones 8.95; 3. Palmer.
Floor Exercise
1. Jones 9.4; 2. Palmer 9.35; 3. Cushing 9.3.
BOYS HOCKEY
BURR & BURTON 5, LYNDON 2: In Manchester, Nick Matteis scored twice for the Vikings, who absorbed their first defeat of the season.
“It was a good effort by the boys,” LI coach Jeremy Roberge said. “They played tough against a really good team. BBA moved the puck well and really used that Olympic ice to their advantage. We did not use the ice the way we should have and it showed. We struggled to break the puck out all night long. The boys started to figure it out toward the end and started to use the whole ice surface.”
Colin MacDiarmid had a solid game in net with 35 saves, he added, and “we need to work on breaking the puck out cleaner and creating more offense from it. We’ll practice hard and get ready for the next game.”
That will be Wednesday at 4 p.m. with St. Johnsbury. With Fenton Chester Arena not operating this winter, the two local squads will meet in Barre at the BOR rink.
U-32 7, ST. JOHNSBURY 5: In Montpelier, Brenden Tedeschi and Maddox Montgomery each scored twice as the host Raiders scored five first-period goals, then held off the Hilltopper rally.
Down 4-0, St. J fought back. Chase Porter netted a hat trick, while Viktor Pallasvesas and Nate Adams each added one in the loss. Karson Clark made his varsity debut in goals while teammate Nate Hughes finished with 16 saves in 2 ½ periods.
The Hilltoppers will challenge rival Lyndon on Wednesday at 4. The game will be played at the BOR in Barre.
GIRLS HOCKEY
KINGDOM BLADES 5, U-32 2: In Montpelier, Reese Petit tallied a pair of goals, Lexi Mosher added a goal and an assist and Brook-Lynn Choiniere scored her first varsity goal while adding an assist as the undefeated Blades pulled off a solid road win.
Clara Andre also scored while Liza Morse and Sarah Tanner added assists for the Blades (3-0), who led 4-0 early in the second frame before the Raiders fought back.
Jin Clayton 20 saves had 20 saves for U-32; Courtney Lewis made 11 for the winners.
“We continue to play with patience and composure,” said KB coach Jim Davis. “Again, a great all-around game by the team with balanced scoring from four different players. However, U-32 was no pushover. They made this a very tight game for the last two periods until we got our fifth goal. One misstep by the team and the momentum in this game could have changed in a moment. Mosher and Choiniere continue to shine as young freshmen on this team. Their contributions are so important to our early success.”
The local girls host Burr and Burton at the Barre BOR on Saturday at 4.
