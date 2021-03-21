Saturday’s H.S. Roundup: Rangers, Falcons Advance to Girls Final Fours

ORLEANS — Sakoya Sweeney poured in a season-high 19 points as top-seeded and unbeaten Lake Region blitzed Otter Valley 60-32 in a Division III quarterfinal on Saturday.
Senior guard and leading scorer Tia Martinez added 13 points as the defending quad-champion Rangers advanced to their third straight semifinal.
Lake Region bolted to a 23-2 lead after the first quarter. Sweeney then made 15 of her game-high 19 in the middle two quarters.
“Couldn’t have drawn it up much better,” LR coach Joe Houston said. “The girls were really sharp right out of the gate and we were able to get some valuable playoff minutes for everyone. Up and down the lineup girls stepped up and played excellent.”
Last winter, COVID-19 ended the basketball season on the eve of the Rangers’ D-III semifinal at Barre Aud. This time, Lake Region will host No. 5 Oxbow in a semifinal on Tuesday night at 6 o’clock. The Olympians advanced to the semifinals after their quarterfinal foe Peoples Academy withdrew because of COVID. LR and Oxbow did not play during the regular season.
OV (4-6): Moore 1-0-2, Lee 1-0-3, Lufkin 4-1-12, Peduto 1-0-2, Politaro 0-3-3 Keith 3-4-10. Totals: 10-FG 8-11-FT 32.
LR (10-0): Sakoya Sweeney 9-0-19, Robin Nelson 3-0-6, Erica Thaler 4-0-8, Maya Auger 1-0-2, Lillian Fateux 2-0-4, Alyssa Butler 1-0-2, Tia Martinez 5-0-13. Totals: 28-FG 2-8-FT 60
OV 2 12 10 10 — 32
LR 23 16 11 10 — 60
3-Point FG: O 4 (Lufkin 3, Lee); L L 4 (Martinez 3, Sweeney). Team Fouls: O 5, L 11.
DIVISION II
No. 2 NORTH COUNTRY 58, No. 10 BURR AND BURTON 48: In Newport, Riann Fortin put up a game-high 21 points as the Falcons secured a trip to the semifinals for the second straight season.
McKenna Marsh (12) and Hailey Pothier (11) also hit double figures while Adrianna Chaput and Cora Nadeau combined for 14 more.
It was a good test for the Falcons, who led 30-21 at the half and then withstood a third-quarter Bulldogs rally that brought the Manchester visitors to within a point, 37-36, going into the fourth quarter. From there North Country regrouped and finished the game on a 21-12 run.
“It’s great for the program to have a consistent presence in the final four,” NC coach Sarah Roy said. “Our goal has been to be thankful for the opportunity to play every time we step on the court, and not waste any opportunity to improve. This is a special group, including seven seniors. We’ve got our sights set high and are determined to leave it all in the court.”
Carol Hebert and Laurel Baker each had 16 for Burr and Burton.
The Falcons host sixth-seed Hartford (7-4) in Tuesday night’s semifinals (6 p.m.)
“We are excited to host Hartford, ” Roy said. “They are a solid team who will present challenges for us. We expect they will be amped up after their upset over Enosburg. We’ll be ready!”
BB (4-6): Powers 2-1-5, Goebel 2-0-4, Herbert 8-0-16, Camp 3-1-7, Baker 6-0-16. Totals: 21-FG 2-5-FT 48.
NC (8-2): McKenna Marsh 4-4-12, Adrianna Chaput 2-2-8, Hailey Pothier 4-2-11, Riann Fortin 9-2-21, Cora Nadeau 2-0-6. Totals: 21-FG 11-18-FT 58.
BB 13 8 15 12 — 48
NC 16 14 7 21 — 58
3-Point FG: B 4 (Baker 4); N 5 (Chaput 2, Pothier, Nadeau 2). Team Fouls: B 17, N 11. Fouled Out: B, Camp.
BOYS HOOPS
No. 7 ENOSBURG 50, No. 2 HAZEN 48: In Hardwick, Devyn Gleason banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Hornets foiled the Wildcats in a Division III quarterfinal thriller.
Senior standout Isaiah Baker scored 26 points, 22 coming in the second half, as Hazen rallied back from a 29-18 halftime deficit. The Cats cut the deficit to 39-33 after three, then had the lead 48-47 with 5 seconds left before Gleason’s heroics.
Shea Howrigan added 15 points in the Enosburg upset.
