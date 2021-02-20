Saturday’s Local Scores (Feb. 20)

SATURDAY, FEB. 20
Girls Hoops
Littleton 37, White Mountains 19
Boys Hoops
Littleton 44, White Mountains 37
Thetford 49, Lake Region 39
Danville 73, BFA-Fairfax 46
Lyndon 52, U-32 35
Montpelier 50, St. J 30
Hazen at Peoples, 7
Boys Hockey
Burr and Burton 5, Lyndon 2
St. J at U-32, 7
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades 5, U-32 2
Gymnastics
Montpelier 123.1, St. J 120.75
Men’s Hoops
Husson 105, Lyndon 66
