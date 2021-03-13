Saturday’s Local Scores (March 13)

Woodsville defeats Groveton in a Division IV boys basketball semifinal at Plymouth Regional High School on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

N.H. BOYS HOOPS

D-IV Championship

At Plymouth Regional H.S.

Woodsville 52, Portsmouth Christian 30 (Engineers seize first crown since 1977)

GYMNASTICS

Vermont State Championships at Essex, 3:30

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

Lyndon 46, Mt. Abraham 34

Hazen 63, Blue Mountain 36

Lake Region 47, U-32 33 (Tia Martinez reaches 1,000-point milestone)

St. J 38, Lamoille 33

Craftsbury at Danville, canceled

