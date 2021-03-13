Saturday’s Local Scores (March 13)

SATURDAY, MARCH 13
N.H. BOYS HOOPS
D-IV Championship
At Plymouth Regional H.S.
Woodsville 52, Portsmouth Christian 30 (Engineers seize first crown since 1977)
GYMNASTICS
Vermont State Championships at Essex, 3:30
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
Lyndon 46, Mt. Abraham 34
Hazen 63, Blue Mountain 36
Lake Region 47, U-32 33 (Tia Martinez reaches 1,000-point milestone)
St. J 38, Lamoille 33
Craftsbury at Danville, canceled
