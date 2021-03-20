Saturday’s Local Scores (March 20)

Ethan Gilding (20), Collin Punderson (35) and Cameron Dennis stand for the National Anthem prior to No. 8 Blue Mountain's 34-27 upset of No. 1 Danville in a Division IV quarterfinal on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

VT. BOYS HOOPS

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 7 Enosburg (5-4) at No. 2 Hazen (8-2), 2

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 8 Blue Mountain 34, No. 1 Danville 27

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 10 Burr and Burton (4-5) at No. 2 North Country (7-2), 2

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 8 Otter Valley (4-5) at No. 1 Lake Region (9-0), 2

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 5 Rivendell (6-3) at No. 4 Danville (7-2), ppd. to Sunday at 4

