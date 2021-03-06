Saturday’s Local Scores (March 6)

Danville's Zoe Crocker (44), Carlie Beliveau (22), Ava Marshia (21), Rylie Cadieux (15), Autumn Larocque (14), Colleen Flinn (5) and Allie Beliveau stand for the National Anthem prior to beating rival Blue Mountain 59-36 in a Division IV clash on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SATURDAY, MARCH 6

N.H. BOYS HOOPS

D-IV Quarterfinals

Region Three

No. 4 Woodsville 48, No. 3 Concord Christian 42

Region Four

No. 3 Groveton 57, No. 1 Littleton 47

VT. BOYS HOOPS

St. J 47, Spaulding 45

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

North Country 63, Peoples 41

Danville 59, Blue Mountain 36

North Country at Lyndon, canceled

GYMNASTICS

St. J at Milton, 11:30

VT. BOYS HOCKEY

Brattleboro 6, St. J 2

Mt. Mansfield at Lyndon (BOR in Barre), canceled

VT. GIRLS HOCKEY

Kingdom Blades 5, Middlebury 1

MEN’S HOOPS

Lyndon 99, Norwich 83

——

SUNDAY, MARCH 7

N.H. GIRLS HOOPS

D-III Quarterfinal

Region 1

No. 6 White Mountains at No. 4 Newfound, 5

D-IV Quarterfinals

Region 3

No. 5 Woodsville at No. 3 Lisbon, 5

Region 4

No. 4 Colebrook at No. 2 Littleton, 5

MEN’S HOOPS

Norwich at Lyndon, 2

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.