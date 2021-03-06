Saturday’s Local Scores (March 6)

SATURDAY, MARCH 6
N.H. BOYS HOOPS
D-IV Quarterfinals
Region Three
No. 4 Woodsville 48, No. 3 Concord Christian 42
Region Four
No. 3 Groveton 57, No. 1 Littleton 47
VT. BOYS HOOPS
St. J 47, Spaulding 45
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
North Country 63, Peoples 41
Danville 59, Blue Mountain 36
North Country at Lyndon, canceled
GYMNASTICS
St. J at Milton, 11:30
VT. BOYS HOCKEY
Brattleboro 6, St. J 2
Mt. Mansfield at Lyndon (BOR in Barre), canceled
VT. GIRLS HOCKEY
Kingdom Blades 5, Middlebury 1
MEN’S HOOPS
Lyndon 99, Norwich 83
——
SUNDAY, MARCH 7
N.H. GIRLS HOOPS
D-III Quarterfinal
Region 1
No. 6 White Mountains at No. 4 Newfound, 5
D-IV Quarterfinals
Region 3
No. 5 Woodsville at No. 3 Lisbon, 5
Region 4
No. 4 Colebrook at No. 2 Littleton, 5
MEN’S HOOPS
Norwich at Lyndon, 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.