Saturday’s Scores and Monday’s Schedule

Littleton's Angela D'Ordzio leads the pack during the Crusaders' 0-0 result with White Mountains in the season opener in Whitefield on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Photo by Arlene Allin)

SATURDAY

Field Hockey

Littleton 0, White Mountains 0

MONDAY

Boys Soccer

Berlin at Littleton, 4

Girls Soccer

Littleton at Berlin, 4

Field Hockey

Littleton at Newfound, 4

