Saturday’s Scores and Monday’s Schedule

Lyndon's Delaney Raymond hustles against a Missisquoi player during their Division III field hockey clash on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The T-Birds won 3-1. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SATURDAY

Girls Soccer

North Country 5, Lyndon 0

Lake Region 6, Randolph 0

Danville 3, Richford 0

Field Hockey

Missisquoi 3, Lyndon 1

XC Running

Harwood Invitational, 10

St. J, Hazen, U-32 at Danville, 10

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Ava Marshia had two goals and and assist as Danville blanked Richford 3-0.

Ally Cotnoir netted a hat trick in Lake Region’s 5-0 home win over Randolph.

North Country’s James Cilwick raced to victory at theHarwood Inviational, winning in 17:16.4o to break the course record he set last year.

St. J’s Evan Thornton-Sherman (17:23) and Merrick Hemond (21:30) swept the boys and girls races in multi-team cross-country race in Danville.

——

MONDAY

Field Hockey

St. J at Missisquoi, 4

Milton at Lyndon, 4

Girls Volleyball

Lyndon at Rice, 12:30

Girls Soccer

Oxbow at Danville, 4

Woodsville at Colebrook, 4

Boys Soccer

Lake Region at Lyndon, 4

U-32 at St. J, 4

Sharon at Blue Mountain, 4

Colebrook at Woodsville, 4

Football

St. J at Oxbow, 4

