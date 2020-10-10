Saturday’s Scores and Monday’s Schedule

SATURDAY
Girls Soccer
North Country 5, Lyndon 0
Lake Region 6, Randolph 0
Danville 3, Richford 0
Field Hockey
Missisquoi 3, Lyndon 1
XC Running
Harwood Invitational, 10
St. J, Hazen, U-32 at Danville, 10
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Ava Marshia had two goals and and assist as Danville blanked Richford 3-0.
Ally Cotnoir netted a hat trick in Lake Region’s 5-0 home win over Randolph.
North Country’s James Cilwick raced to victory at theHarwood Inviational, winning in 17:16.4o to break the course record he set last year.
St. J’s Evan Thornton-Sherman (17:23) and Merrick Hemond (21:30) swept the boys and girls races in multi-team cross-country race in Danville.
——
MONDAY
Field Hockey
St. J at Missisquoi, 4
Milton at Lyndon, 4
Girls Volleyball
Lyndon at Rice, 12:30
Girls Soccer
Oxbow at Danville, 4
Woodsville at Colebrook, 4
Boys Soccer
Lake Region at Lyndon, 4
U-32 at St. J, 4
Sharon at Blue Mountain, 4
Colebrook at Woodsville, 4
Football
St. J at Oxbow, 4
