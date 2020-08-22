Saturday’s scores and upcoming schedule

FRIDAY, AUG. 21
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
No. 5 Central 7, No. 4 Clyde Whittemore 6
Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament
St. J 7, Central 6
Lyndon 11, CVNLL 5
SOFTBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
No. 3 CVNLL 12, No. 2 Lyndon 11
——
SATURDAY, AUG. 22
BASEBALL
Babe Ruth 13-15 State Tournament
Semifinals
Mt. Mansfield at Lyndon, 1 p.m.
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
No. 3 CVNLL 7, No. 2 Lyndon 6
SOFTBALL
Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament
No. 3 St. J vs. No. 2 CVNLL at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
——
SUNDAY, AUG. 23
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
No. 5 Central vs. No. 1 St. J at Lyndon, 10 a.m.
Minor League 8-10 District 4 Tournament
No. 3 Lyndon vs. No. 2 Central at St. J, 11 a.m.
No. 4 CVNLL at No. 1 St. J, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
Championship: No. 3 CVNLL vs. No. 1 St. J at Lyndon, 9 a.m.
Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament
Championship: St. J-CVNLL winner at No. 1 Lyndon, 1 p.m.
——
MONDAY, AUG. 24
BASEBALL
Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament
Championship: No. 3 CVNLL vs. Central-St. J winner at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.
——
TUESDAY, AUG. 25
BASEBALL
Minor League 8-10 District 4 Tournament
Consolation: Lyndon-Central loser vs. CVNLL-St. J loser at St. J, 5:30 p.m.
Championship: Lyndon-Central winner vs. CVNLL-St. J winner at St. J, 8 p.m.
