Saturday’s scores and upcoming schedule

Winning pitcher Griffin Pike, left, celebrates with teammate Levi Thompson after No. 3 CVNLL knocked off No. 2 Lyndon, 7-6, in a Little League 10-12 all-star District 4 semifinal at Fisher Field on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. CVNLL advances to Monday's district final against the St. J-Central winner. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

FRIDAY, AUG. 21

BASEBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament

No. 5 Central 7, No. 4 Clyde Whittemore 6

Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament

St. J 7, Central 6

Lyndon 11, CVNLL 5

SOFTBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament

No. 3 CVNLL 12, No. 2 Lyndon 11

——

SATURDAY, AUG. 22

BASEBALL

Babe Ruth 13-15 State Tournament

Semifinals

Mt. Mansfield at Lyndon, 1 p.m.

Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament

No. 3 CVNLL 7, No. 2 Lyndon 6

SOFTBALL

Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament

No. 3 St. J vs. No. 2 CVNLL at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

——

SUNDAY, AUG. 23

BASEBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament

No. 5 Central vs. No. 1 St. J at Lyndon, 10 a.m.

Minor League 8-10 District 4 Tournament

No. 3 Lyndon vs. No. 2 Central at St. J, 11 a.m.

No. 4 CVNLL at No. 1 St. J, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament

Championship: No. 3 CVNLL vs. No. 1 St. J at Lyndon, 9 a.m.

Little League 8-10 District 4 Tournament

Championship: St. J-CVNLL winner at No. 1 Lyndon, 1 p.m.

——

MONDAY, AUG. 24

BASEBALL

Little League 10-12 District 4 Tournament

Championship: No. 3 CVNLL vs. Central-St. J winner at Lyndon, 5:30 p.m.

——

TUESDAY, AUG. 25

BASEBALL

Minor League 8-10 District 4 Tournament

Consolation: Lyndon-Central loser vs. CVNLL-St. J loser at St. J, 5:30 p.m.

Championship: Lyndon-Central winner vs. CVNLL-St. J winner at St. J, 8 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.