SATURDAY, MARCH 27
D-II Championship
No. 2 North Country 49, No. 1 Fair Haven 38 (Falcons capture program’s first title)
D-III Championship
No. 1 Lake Region 53, No. 3 Vergennes 37
SUNDAY, MARCH 28
VT. BOYS HOOPS
D-II Championship
No. 2 Montpelier (10-0) vs. No. 1 North Country (10-0), 2 p.m.
