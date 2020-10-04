Saturday’s Scores/Top Performers And Monday’s Schedule

SATURDAY
Football
St. J 35, Spaulding 24
North Country 58, Oxbow 14
Field Hockey
St. J 1, Stowe 0
Boys Soccer
Harwood 3, Lyndon 0
Woodsville 4, Blue Mountain 0
St. J 6, Lake Region 1
Hazen 10, Danville 0
Stowe 3, North Country 1
Girls Soccer
Woodsville 9, Blue Mountain 0
Bass Fishing
N.H. state championship at Lake Winnipesaukee, Moultonborough, 7:30
Vt. state championship at John Guilmette Access Area in South Hero
Girls Golf
N.H. state championship at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands, 7:30
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Hannah Roberts scored on a feed from Ella Ceppetelli and goaltender Maddie Hurlbert made eight saves for the shutout as St. J toppled Stowe 1-0 in field hockey.
Quinn Murphy completed 37 of 55 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns and Sam Begin had nine grabs for 111 yards and a touchdown in St. J’s 35-24 win over Spaulding.
Liam Ladlaw notched a hat trick as St. J ran past Lake Region 6-1.
Woodsville junior Anna McIntyre took second place in the nine-hole Medal Division at the 2020 New Hamsphire individual state golf championship at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands.
Leah Krull had five goals in undefeated Woodsville’s 9-1 rout of rival Blue Mountain.
——
MONDAY
Field Hockey
WMR at Littleton, 4
Lyndon at Harwood, 4
Boys Soccer
Littleton at Lin-Wood, 3
Colebrook at Profile, 3:30
Girls Soccer
Littleton at Lin-Wood, 4:30
Profile at Colebrook, 4
St. J at North Country, 4
Twinfield at Lake Region, 4
Boys Golf
Littleton, WMR, Woodsville at Maplewood, 3:30
Girls Volleyball
Lyndon at St. J, 4
