Saturday’s Scores/Top Performers And Monday’s Schedule

SATURDAY
Football
Lyndon at Oxbow, canceled
Boys Soccer
Twinfield at Danville, ppd. to Monday at 4
Stowe 1, Lake Region 0
Harwood 2, North Country 1
Field Hockey
U-32 3, St. J 2
Girls Volleyball
Rice 3, Lyndon 0 (25-18, 25-15, 26-24)
XC Running
NVAC Championships at Craftsbury
Girls Team Results
1. St. Johnsbury 32; 2. U-32 33; 3. Lamoille 77; 4. Montpelier 115; 5. Lake Region 140; 6. North Country 167
Girls Individual Top 5
1. Merrick Hemond, 21:17.5, St. J; 2. Isabella Bostic, 21:23.8, St. J; 3. Maggie McGee, 21:43.5, Lamoille; 4. Camille Bolduc, 21:45.2, Craftsbury; 5. May Lamb, 21:45.5, U-32
Boys Team Results
1. St. J 33; 2. U-32 39; 3. Craftsbury 83; 4. Montpelier 141; 5. North Country 144; 6. Lamoille 151; 7. Lyndon 177; 8. Lake Region 189
Boys Individual Top 5
1. Evan Thornton-Sherman, 17:00.7, St. J; 2. Hale Boyden, 17:40.4, St. J; 3. Cormac Leahy, 17:43.6, Craftsbury 4. James Cilwik, 17:54.1, North Country; 5. Jacob Miller-Arsenault, 17:57.9, U-32
Golf
N.H. Division IV State Championship at Beaver Meadows, ppd. to Sunday, Oct. 25 at Souhegan Woods Golf Course, 11:20
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Evan Thornton-Sherman and Merrick Hemond earned individual titles as the St. J Academy boys and girls cross-country running teams knocked off powerhouse U-32 to sweep the Northern Vermont Athletic Conference Mountain Division Championships.
——
MONDAY
Field Hockey
Vt. playoff pairings released
Boys Soccer
Woodsville at Littleton, 4
Lyndon at Lake Region, 4
Lisbon at Profile, 4:30
Twinfield at Danville, 4
Gorham at White Mountains, 3:30
Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4
Groveton at Lin-Wood, 2:45
Girls Soccer
Littleton at Woodsville, 4
Lisbon at Profile, 3
St. J at Montpelier, 6
Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
White Mountains at Gorham, 4
Groveton at Lin-Wood, 4:15
North Country at Lamoille, 4
Girls Volleyball
Lyndon at Burlington, 4
