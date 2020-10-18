Saturday’s Scores/Top Performers And Monday’s Schedule

St. J Academy senior Merrick Hemond won the girls individual title, leading the Hilltopers to the NVAC Mountain Division title on Saturday in Craftsbury. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SATURDAY

Football

Lyndon at Oxbow, canceled

Boys Soccer

Twinfield at Danville, ppd. to Monday at 4

Stowe 1, Lake Region 0

Harwood 2, North Country 1

Field Hockey

U-32 3, St. J 2

Girls Volleyball

Rice 3, Lyndon 0 (25-18, 25-15, 26-24)

XC Running

NVAC Championships at Craftsbury

Girls Team Results

1. St. Johnsbury 32; 2. U-32 33; 3. Lamoille 77; 4. Montpelier 115; 5. Lake Region 140; 6. North Country 167

Girls Individual Top 5

1. Merrick Hemond, 21:17.5, St. J; 2. Isabella Bostic, 21:23.8, St. J; 3. Maggie McGee, 21:43.5, Lamoille; 4. Camille Bolduc, 21:45.2, Craftsbury; 5. May Lamb, 21:45.5, U-32

Boys Team Results

1. St. J 33; 2. U-32 39; 3. Craftsbury 83; 4. Montpelier 141; 5. North Country 144; 6. Lamoille 151; 7. Lyndon 177; 8. Lake Region 189

Boys Individual Top 5

1. Evan Thornton-Sherman, 17:00.7, St. J; 2. Hale Boyden, 17:40.4, St. J; 3. Cormac Leahy, 17:43.6, Craftsbury 4. James Cilwik, 17:54.1, North Country; 5. Jacob Miller-Arsenault, 17:57.9, U-32

Golf

N.H. Division IV State Championship at Beaver Meadows, ppd. to Sunday, Oct. 25 at Souhegan Woods Golf Course, 11:20

TOP PERFORMERS

Evan Thornton-Sherman and Merrick Hemond earned individual titles as the St. J Academy boys and girls cross-country running teams knocked off powerhouse U-32 to sweep the Northern Vermont Athletic Conference Mountain Division Championships.

MONDAY

Field Hockey

Vt. playoff pairings released

Boys Soccer

Woodsville at Littleton, 4

Lyndon at Lake Region, 4

Lisbon at Profile, 4:30

Twinfield at Danville, 4

Gorham at White Mountains, 3:30

Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4

Groveton at Lin-Wood, 2:45

Girls Soccer

Littleton at Woodsville, 4

Lisbon at Profile, 3

St. J at Montpelier, 6

Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4

White Mountains at Gorham, 4

Groveton at Lin-Wood, 4:15

North Country at Lamoille, 4

Girls Volleyball

Lyndon at Burlington, 4

