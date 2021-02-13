Saturday’s Scores/Top Performers And Monday’s Schedule

SATURDAY, FEB. 13
Boys Hoops
Lake Region 39, Williamstown 38
North Country 53, Vergennes 25
South Burlington 56, St. J 47
Danville 64, BFA-Fairfax 56
Girls Hoops
Woodsville 47, Colebrook 42
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades 9, Harwood/Northfield 1
Boys Hockey
Hartford 5, St. J 3
Lyndon 3, South Burlington 2
Nordic Skiing
St. J, Lyndon, North Country at Rankin Fields, 1
Gymnastics
St. J at CVU, 12:30
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Dan Lanoue scored twice, including the eventual game-winner late in the third as Lyndon rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat South Burlington in a hockey season opener. Nick Matteis produced two assists in the win.
Mackenzie Kingsbury buried three 3s and finished with 13 points and Olivia Sarkis added 10 points as unbeaten Woodsville upended defending champion Colebrook 47-42 to snap the Mohawks’ 30-game win streak.
David Piers had a team-high 10 points, including a steal and layup with 30 seconds left that was the difference in Lake Region’s 39-38 win over Williamstown.
Corbin Brueck had 12 points to pace a balanced North Country attack in the Falcons’ 53-25 win over Vergennes.
Christian Young netted 18 points and Ethan Gould and Dillon Brigham scored 14 apiece as Danville opened its season with a 64-56 triumph over BFA-Fairfax.
North Country’s Jack Young blazed to victory in a three-team 5K classic at the Dusseault Property in Danville, winning by three minutes in a time of 15 minutes, 20 seconds.
St. Johnsbury’s Aine Fannon grabbed the individual win in a dual meet with Lyndon — a 5K classic at the Dusseault Property in Danville. She won in 25:08.
——
MONDAY, FEB. 15
Girls Hoops
Oxbow at Lyndon, 6:30
CVU at St. J, 6:30
Peoples at Hazen, 6
BFA-Fairfax at Danville, 6
Lake Region at Lamoille, 7
North Country at Colchester, 7
Gorham at Colebrook, 5
Boys Hoops
Colebrook at Gorham, 6:30
