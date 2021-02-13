Saturday’s Scores/Top Performers And Monday’s Schedule

Lyndon's Andrzej Prince and Grace Martin head to the starting line prior to a 5K classic with racers from North Country and St. J at the Dusseault Property off Library Road in Danville on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SATURDAY, FEB. 13

Boys Hoops

Lake Region 39, Williamstown 38

North Country 53, Vergennes 25

South Burlington 56, St. J 47

Danville 64, BFA-Fairfax 56

Girls Hoops

Woodsville 47, Colebrook 42

Girls Hockey

Kingdom Blades 9, Harwood/Northfield 1

Boys Hockey

Hartford 5, St. J 3

Lyndon 3, South Burlington 2

Nordic Skiing

St. J, Lyndon, North Country at Rankin Fields, 1

Gymnastics

St. J at CVU, 12:30

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Dan Lanoue scored twice, including the eventual game-winner late in the third as Lyndon rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat South Burlington in a hockey season opener. Nick Matteis produced two assists in the win.

Mackenzie Kingsbury buried three 3s and finished with 13 points and Olivia Sarkis added 10 points as unbeaten Woodsville upended defending champion Colebrook 47-42 to snap the Mohawks’ 30-game win streak.

David Piers had a team-high 10 points, including a steal and layup with 30 seconds left that was the difference in Lake Region’s 39-38 win over Williamstown.

Corbin Brueck had 12 points to pace a balanced North Country attack in the Falcons’ 53-25 win over Vergennes.

Christian Young netted 18 points and Ethan Gould and Dillon Brigham scored 14 apiece as Danville opened its season with a 64-56 triumph over BFA-Fairfax.

North Country’s Jack Young blazed to victory in a three-team 5K classic at the Dusseault Property in Danville, winning by three minutes in a time of 15 minutes, 20 seconds.

St. Johnsbury’s Aine Fannon grabbed the individual win in a dual meet with Lyndon — a 5K classic at the Dusseault Property in Danville. She won in 25:08.

——

MONDAY, FEB. 15

Girls Hoops

Oxbow at Lyndon, 6:30

CVU at St. J, 6:30

Peoples at Hazen, 6

BFA-Fairfax at Danville, 6

Lake Region at Lamoille, 7

North Country at Colchester, 7

Gorham at Colebrook, 5

Boys Hoops

Colebrook at Gorham, 6:30

