Saturday’s Scores/Top Performers and Monday’s Schedule

North Country's Shawn Fearino outraces Lyndon's Colby Simpson in the secondary en route to a touchdown during the Falcons' 48-34 win in the 2020 season opening at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Vermont opted for teams to play 7-on-7 one-hand touch football this fall. Quarterback Jack Young was sharp, tossing seven touchdown passes to seven different receivers in NCU's victory. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SATURDAY

Boys Volleyball

Champlain Valley 3, Lyndon 0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-10)

Football

North Country 48, Lyndon 34

Girls Soccer

Blue Mountain 5, Craftsbury 2

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Jack Young tossed seven touchdowns to six different receivers to lead North Country past Lyndon in a season-opening 7-on-7 football clash.

Karli Blood had two goals, the first two of her varsity career, and two assists to lead Blue Mountain to a 5-2 season-opening win over Craftsbury.

——

MONDAY

Boys Soccer

North Country at St. Johnsbury, 4

Littleton at Pittsburg/Canaan, 4

Craftsbury at Lyndon, 4

Profile at Lisbon, 3

Girls Soccer

Pittsburg/Canaan at Littleton, 4

Craftsbury at Lyndon, 4

Profile at Lisbon, 4:30

Field Hockey

Lyndon at North Country, 4

