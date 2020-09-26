Saturday’s Scores/Top Performers and Monday’s Schedule

SATURDAY
Boys Volleyball
Champlain Valley 3, Lyndon 0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-10)
Football
North Country 48, Lyndon 34
Girls Soccer
Blue Mountain 5, Craftsbury 2
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Jack Young tossed seven touchdowns to six different receivers to lead North Country past Lyndon in a season-opening 7-on-7 football clash.
Karli Blood had two goals, the first two of her varsity career, and two assists to lead Blue Mountain to a 5-2 season-opening win over Craftsbury.
——
MONDAY
Boys Soccer
North Country at St. Johnsbury, 4
Littleton at Pittsburg/Canaan, 4
Craftsbury at Lyndon, 4
Profile at Lisbon, 3
Girls Soccer
Pittsburg/Canaan at Littleton, 4
Craftsbury at Lyndon, 4
Profile at Lisbon, 4:30
Field Hockey
Lyndon at North Country, 4
