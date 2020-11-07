Saturday’s Scores/Top Performers And Sunday’s Schedule

SATURDAY
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Championship
At Applejack Stadium, Manchester
No. 1 Proctor 4, No. 6 Hazen 2
FOOTBALL
Regional Championship
St. J 42, Spaulding 28
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV Championship
Saturday
Sunapee 2, Littleton 0
VT. CROSS COUNTRY
Meet of Champions at St. Albans
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Colby Garey-Wright threw four touchdowns, caught a pair of TDs and had two interceptions as St. J topped Spaulding 42-28 to win the St. J Area regional 7-on-7 football championship.
——
SUNDAY
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Championship
Littleton (14-0) at Sunapee (13-0), 2
