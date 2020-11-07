Saturday’s Scores/Top Performers And Sunday’s Schedule

Colby Garey-Wright races to the end zone for a 61-yard touchdown catch during St. Johnsbury's 42-28 win over Spaulding in the St. J Area regional 7-on-7 football championship at Fairbanks Field on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Garey-Wright threw four touchdown passes, caught a pair of TDs and and had two interceptions in the Hilltopper triumph. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SATURDAY

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Championship

At Applejack Stadium, Manchester

No. 1 Proctor 4, No. 6 Hazen 2

FOOTBALL

Regional Championship

St. J 42, Spaulding 28

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Championship

Saturday

Sunapee 2, Littleton 0

VT. CROSS COUNTRY

Meet of Champions at St. Albans

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Colby Garey-Wright threw four touchdowns, caught a pair of TDs and had two interceptions as St. J topped Spaulding 42-28 to win the St. J Area regional 7-on-7 football championship.

——

SUNDAY

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Championship

Littleton (14-0) at Sunapee (13-0), 2

