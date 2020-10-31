Saturday’s Scores/Top Performers And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

SATURDAY
CROSS COUNTRY
Vermont state championships at Thetford, 10
N.H. Division III state championships at Derryfield Park, 3:30
FOOTBALL
Regional Semifinal
No. 4 St. J at No. 1 U-32, 3
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 1 Enosburg 2, No. 9 Lake Region 0
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 2 Danville 2, No. 10 Long Trail 0
No. 14 Twin Valley (3-8) at No. 6 Hazen (4-5), 2
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 9 Blue Mountain (6-4) at No. 1 Twin Valley (7-1), 3
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV Quarterfinals
Region II
Colebrook at Littleton, canceled (Littleton advances via forfeit)
Region III
Profile 3, Lin-Wood 0
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Max Ritter, Gabe Jacobs and Kiran Sherburne all tallies as Profile blanked Lin-Wood 3-0 to advance to the Division IV semifinals.
Evan Thornton-Sherman was the runner-up in Division I in 16:50, guiding the St. J boys to a second-place team finish at the Vermont state cross-country championships at Thetford Academy.
Rylie Cadieux and Macy Voganschneider each as scores as Danville upended Long Trail 2-0 to advance to the D-IV semifinals. Long Trail had eliminated the Indians the last five seasons.
Merrick Hemond ran to fourth place in Division I in 20:27, leading the St. Johnsbury girls to a third-place team finish at the Vermont state cross-country championships at Thetford Academy.
*Check back later for more
——
SUNDAY
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Quarterfinals
Region II
Littleton at Groveton, noon
Region III
Woodsville at Moultonborough, noon
——
TUESDAY
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I Semifinal
No. 5 Burlington-No. 4 Burr and Burton winner at No. 1 St. J (6-0), 2
D-II Semifinal
No. 15 Lake Region (2-7-2) at No. 6 Montpelier (7-3), 2
——
WEDNESDAY
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Semifinal
No. 14 Twin Valley-No. 6 Hazen winner at No. 2 Danville (7-3), 2
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV Semifinal
Littleton at Profile, time TBD
