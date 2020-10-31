Saturday’s Scores/Top Performers And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

St. J's Evan Thornton-Sherman (369), North Country's James Cilwik and Essex's Brady Martisus get out front at the start of the 2020 Vermont state high school cross-country championships at Thetford Academy on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

Vermont state championships at Thetford, 10

N.H. Division III state championships at Derryfield Park, 3:30

FOOTBALL

Regional Semifinal

No. 4 St. J at No. 1 U-32, 3

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 1 Enosburg 2, No. 9 Lake Region 0

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 2 Danville 2, No. 10 Long Trail 0

No. 14 Twin Valley (3-8) at No. 6 Hazen (4-5), 2

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 9 Blue Mountain (6-4) at No. 1 Twin Valley (7-1), 3

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinals

Region II

Colebrook at Littleton, canceled (Littleton advances via forfeit)

Region III

Profile 3, Lin-Wood 0

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Max Ritter, Gabe Jacobs and Kiran Sherburne all tallies as Profile blanked Lin-Wood 3-0 to advance to the Division IV semifinals.

Evan Thornton-Sherman was the runner-up in Division I in 16:50, guiding the St. J boys to a second-place team finish at the Vermont state cross-country championships at Thetford Academy.

Rylie Cadieux and Macy Voganschneider each as scores as Danville upended Long Trail 2-0 to advance to the D-IV semifinals. Long Trail had eliminated the Indians the last five seasons.

Merrick Hemond ran to fourth place in Division I in 20:27, leading the St. Johnsbury girls to a third-place team finish at the Vermont state cross-country championships at Thetford Academy.

*Check back later for more

——

SUNDAY

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinals

Region II

Littleton at Groveton, noon

Region III

Woodsville at Moultonborough, noon

——

TUESDAY

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-I Semifinal

No. 5 Burlington-No. 4 Burr and Burton winner at No. 1 St. J (6-0), 2

D-II Semifinal

No. 15 Lake Region (2-7-2) at No. 6 Montpelier (7-3), 2

——

WEDNESDAY

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Semifinal

No. 14 Twin Valley-No. 6 Hazen winner at No. 2 Danville (7-3), 2

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Semifinal

Littleton at Profile, time TBD

