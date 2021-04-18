Saturday’s Top Local Sports Performers (April 17)

Winning pitcher Kelleigh Simpson, center, laughs with teammates Emma Newland (3) and batterymate Natalie Tenney prior to Lyndon's 19-3 romp over visiting Rutland in a Vermont high school season-opening sotball game at James Patrick Brown Field on Saturday, April 17, 2021. It was the first spring high school contest in the state since 2019 after the 2020 campaign was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

Kelleigh Simpson fanned nine and allowed six hits in Lyndon’s 19-3 five-inning win over Rutland. She also added a triple and a pair of RBIs while teammates Natalie Tenney (2-for-3, triple, three RBIs), Jaydin Royer (3-for-4, two triples, RBI; varsity debut) and Kadienne Whitcomb (2-for-3, triple, two RBIs) also had strong days at the plate.

