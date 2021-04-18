Kelleigh Simpson fanned nine and allowed six hits in Lyndon’s 19-3 five-inning win over Rutland. She also added a triple and a pair of RBIs while teammates Natalie Tenney (2-for-3, triple, three RBIs), Jaydin Royer (3-for-4, two triples, RBI; varsity debut) and Kadienne Whitcomb (2-for-3, triple, two RBIs) also had strong days at the plate.
Saturday’s Top Local Sports Performers (April 17)
Michael Beniash
Sports Editor
