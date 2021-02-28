Saturday’s Top Performers (Feb. 27) And Monday’s Schedule

SATURDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS
Reese Petit scored twice in the third period, Elizabeth Duranleau had a goal and an assist and Courtney Lewis earned the shutout in goal as the Kingdom Blades ran their record to 4-0 with a 4-0 victory over Burr and Burton.
Lyndon senior Nina Seeman raced to second place in a 3.4-mile Nordic skate race at U-32, finishing runner-up to Harwood star Ava Thurston.
MONDAY, MARCH 1
N.H. BOYS HOOPS
D-III Region 1 Playin
No. 6 White Mountains at No. 3 Berlin, 7
D-IV Region 3 Playin
No. 5 Lin-Wood at No. 4 Woodsville, 7
D-IV Region 4 Playins
No. 5 Pittsburg-Canaan at No. 4 Colebrook, 7
No. 6 Gorham at No. 3 Groveton, 7
VT. BOYS HOOPS
Peoples at North Country, 6:30
Thetford at Blue Mountain, 7
Danville at Stowe, 7
Lake Region at BFA-Fairfax, 7
Hazen at Montpelier, 7
Lyndon at Oxbow, canceled
MEN’S HOOPS
Clarkson at Lyndon, 4
