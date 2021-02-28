Saturday’s Top Performers (Feb. 27) And Monday’s Schedule

The Kingdom Blades wait to take the ice prior to their 4-0 win over Burr and Burton at the BOR in Barre on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. The local girls upped their unbeaten record to 4-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SATURDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS

Reese Petit scored twice in the third period, Elizabeth Duranleau had a goal and an assist and Courtney Lewis earned the shutout in goal as the Kingdom Blades ran their record to 4-0 with a 4-0 victory over Burr and Burton.

Lyndon senior Nina Seeman raced to second place in a 3.4-mile Nordic skate race at U-32, finishing runner-up to Harwood star Ava Thurston.

——

MONDAY, MARCH 1

N.H. BOYS HOOPS

D-III Region 1 Playin

No. 6 White Mountains at No. 3 Berlin, 7

D-IV Region 3 Playin

No. 5 Lin-Wood at No. 4 Woodsville, 7

D-IV Region 4 Playins

No. 5 Pittsburg-Canaan at No. 4 Colebrook, 7

No. 6 Gorham at No. 3 Groveton, 7

VT. BOYS HOOPS

Peoples at North Country, 6:30

Thetford at Blue Mountain, 7

Danville at Stowe, 7

Lake Region at BFA-Fairfax, 7

Hazen at Montpelier, 7

Lyndon at Oxbow, canceled

MEN’S HOOPS

Clarkson at Lyndon, 4

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.