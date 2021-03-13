Saturday’s Top Performers (March 13) And Sunday’s Schedule

SATURDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS
Elijah Flocke tallied 15 points, 11 in the fourth quarter, and teammates Cam Davidson (16) and Cam Tenney-Burt combined for 31 as Woodsville bested Portsmouth Christian 52-30 to win the Division IV basketball title, ending a 44-year title drought.
Star guard Tia Martinez cracked the 1,000-point career scoring milestone as Lake Region toppled U-32, 47-33, to finish the regular season at 9-0 and clinch the top seed in Divison III.
Jack Young, a North Country senior headed to ski at Colby College next year, soared to second place in a 5K skate at the Vermont Open Junior Championships. Young finished in 12:02.5, back of University of Vermont-bound winner Finn Sweet.
Hayden Wilkins (eight) and Kaia Anderson combined for 15 points as St. J stopped a three-game slide with a 38-33 road victory at Lamoille.
Kadienne Whitcomb netted 14 points and Delaney Noyes was key on the glass as Lyndon rallied from a 10-0 deficit to beat Mt. Abraham 46-34.
Lake Region’s Bryanna Palmer won beam and earned second place in the all-around competition at the Vermont state high school gymnastics championships.
——
SUNDAY, MARCH 14
N.H. GIRLS HOOPS
D-IV Championship
At Plymouth Regional H.S.
Colebrook vs. Hinsdale, 2
