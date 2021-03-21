Saturday’s Top Performers (March 20) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

Blue Mountain's Collin Punderson looks to maintain possession against a Danville defenders Jacob Baesemann, top left, Dillon Brigham, bottom left, and Ethan Gould during the eighth-seeded Bucks' 34-27 upset of No. 1 Danville in a Division IV quarterfinal on Saturday, March 20, 2021. The Bucks advance to their first final four since 2008. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SATURDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS

Sakoya Sweeney poured in a season-high 19 points as top-seeded and unbeaten Lake Region blitzed Otter Valley 60-32 in the Division III quarterfinals.

Riann Fortin put up a game-high 21 points as the North Country secured a trip to the Division II semifinals for the second straight season.

Collin Punderson turned in nine points as eighth-seeded Blue Mountain upset No. 1 Danville 34-27 in the Division IV quarterfinals.

——

MONDAY, MARCH 22

VT. BOYS HOOPS

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 8 U-32 (6-3) at No. 1 North Country (8-0), 6

——

TUESDAY, MARCH 23

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-II Semifinal

No. 6 Hartford (7-4) at No. 2 North Country (8-2), 6

D-III Semifinal

No. 5 Oxbow (8-3) No. 1 Lake Region (10-0), 6

D-IV Semifinal

No. 4 Danville (8-2) at No. 1 West Rutland (10-0), 6

——

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24

VT. BOYS HOOPS

D-IV Semifinal

No. 8 Blue Mountain (4-2) at No. 5 Proctor (8-2), 6

