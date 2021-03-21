Saturday’s Top Performers (March 20) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

SATURDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS
Sakoya Sweeney poured in a season-high 19 points as top-seeded and unbeaten Lake Region blitzed Otter Valley 60-32 in the Division III quarterfinals.
Riann Fortin put up a game-high 21 points as the North Country secured a trip to the Division II semifinals for the second straight season.
Collin Punderson turned in nine points as eighth-seeded Blue Mountain upset No. 1 Danville 34-27 in the Division IV quarterfinals.
——
MONDAY, MARCH 22
VT. BOYS HOOPS
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 8 U-32 (6-3) at No. 1 North Country (8-0), 6
——
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-II Semifinal
No. 6 Hartford (7-4) at No. 2 North Country (8-2), 6
D-III Semifinal
No. 5 Oxbow (8-3) No. 1 Lake Region (10-0), 6
D-IV Semifinal
No. 4 Danville (8-2) at No. 1 West Rutland (10-0), 6
——
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24
VT. BOYS HOOPS
D-IV Semifinal
No. 8 Blue Mountain (4-2) at No. 5 Proctor (8-2), 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.