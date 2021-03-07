DANVILLE — Rylie Cadieux (18 points, seven rebounds, three steals), Colleen Flinn (11 points, nine rebounds, four blocks) and Laci Sandvil (12 points, seven rebounds) had big games as Danville charged past rival Blue Mountain 59-36 in a Division IV clash on Saturday afternoon.
Zoe Crocker scored eight points and made a number of hustle plays as the Indians moved to 6-1 in the standings. Danville trailed 15-12 after the opening quarter but responded with three dominant quarters.
“Impressed with our poise throughout the game,” said DHS coach Nick DeCaro. “We came out flat in the first few minutes but responded well which is a great sign of growth in our team. Credit to BMU they came out hungry and were hot at the start. Scott is a fantastic coach, and given all they’ve been through to start their season, he had his girls ready to go.”
Lauren Joy scored a team-high 15 and Jordan Alley added 13 for the Bucks, who were playing just their second game after a delayed start to the COVID-shortened season. The young Bucks came out with confidence, jumping to an early lead behind 15 combined points in the first frame from Joy and Alley.
But behind pressure defense, the Indians outscored the visitors 16-6 in the second quarter for a 28-21 halftime lead.
“I’m proud of how we made adjustments on the defensive end after the first quarter and we were able to get some key stops to turn the tide,” DeCaro said. “It was nice to send our seniors off with a win against BMU that’s the first time they’ve tasted success against them and they were excited to get back the rotating trophy for the first time in a while.’
The two squads play for the Pulaski & Washburn Lodges Masonic rotating trophy in memory of Christine Perry. Danville will hold onto the hardware until next season.
Blue Mountain hosts Oxbow on Wednesday at 7 in its home opener. Danville visits Mid-Vermont (6-1), also Wednesday at 7.
BM (0-2): Lauren Joy 6-1-15, Jordan Alley 5-3-13, Emma Gray 1-2-4, Felicity Sulham 1-1-4. Totals: 13-FG 7-12-FT 36.
DHS (6-1): Colleen Flinn 5-0-11, Laci Sandvil 4-2-12, Autumn Larocque 2-0-4, Rylie Cadieux 7-4-18, Ava Marshia 1-0-2, Carlie Beliveau 1-1-4, Zoe Crocker 4-0-8. Totals: 24-FG 7-11-FT 59.
BM 15 6 6 9 — 36
DHS 12 16 14 17 — 59
3-Point FG: B 3 (Joy 2, Sulham); D 4 (Flinn, Sandvil 2, Beliveau). Team Fouls: B 13, D 9.
NORTH COUNTRY 63, PEOPLES 41: In Newport, added to their schedule at the last minute, the Falcons won on the strength of 24 points and 10 rebounds from senior forward Riann Fortin.
In handing Peoples its first loss, Falcons senior guards McKenna Marsh and Adrianna Chaput matched Fortin with 12 points each, while sophomore guard Cora Nadeau added 10. All Chaput’s points came from behind the arc.
NC was scheduled to travel to Lyndon on Saturday, but the game was canceled earlier in the week when LI went remote with COVID issues. Peoples found out yesterday its scheduled [Saturday] game with Montpelier would also be canceled. With some quick logistical organization, NC and PA came together to play.
Saturday’s outcome left both teams with a 5-1 record. The Wolves came in undefeated in D-III, while NC had suffered its first loss March 2 to D-I BFA-St. Albans.
D-II North Country finishes its regular season with crucial divisional games in Enosburg on Tuesday (6 p.m.) and Friday (7 p.m.). Enosburg is 4-1 in D-II, while Fair Haven is in first place in D-II at 7-0.
BOYS HOOPS
ST. J ACADEMY 47, SPAULDING 45: In Barre, Fritz Hauser scored 16 points and the visiting Hilltoppers held off the Tide to earn their fourth straight win.
The game was tied 44 all down the stretch before Murphy Young canned two foul shots with 22 seconds left. Hauser then hit 1 of 2 FTs to make it a three-point St. J lead with 10 seconds to go. Spaulding had a last-chance but the shot did not fall.
The Hilltoppers take a 4-2 record into their regular-season finale Friday at Essex.
ST. J ACADEMY (4-2): Colby Garey-Wright 1-1-3, Cole Banks 2-2-6, Aidan Rowe 1-0-3, Murphy Young 1-3-6, Sam Begin 2-1-7, Dalton Mathews 3-0-6, Fritz Hauser 5-5-16. Totals: 15-FG 12-19-FT 47.
SPAULDING (0-6): McAllister 1-2-4, Chase 1-0-3, Stabell 1-0-2, Severy 4-5-13, Davis 1-0-2, Trottier 3-0-8, Benoit 1-1-3, Terrill 3-1-7, Diego 1-0-3. Totals: 16-FG 9-15-FT 45.
SJA 14 11 12 10 — 47
SHS 9 7 21 8 — 45
3-Point FG: SJ 5 (Begin 2, Rowe, Hauser); S 4 (Trottier 2, Chase, Diego); Team Fouls: SJ 15, S 17. Fouled Out: SJ, Garey-Wright.
VT. GIRLS HOCKEY
KINGDOM BLADES 5, MIDDLEBURY 1: In Middlebury, Korey Champney had a goal and assist, Clara Andre scored twice and Reese Petit and Liza Morse each tallied three assists as the Kingdom Blades remained perfect at 6-0 with a thumping of the host Panthers.
Alexis Duranleau and Brooke-Lynn Choiniere also tallied in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Division II standings.
Holly Stein added an assist for the Blades while Courtney Lewis had 19 saves in the victory.
Channing Brush scored the Middlebury’s lone goal, trimming the deficit to 3-1 in the second period. The Panthers two goaltenders combined for 31 saves.
“Our line of Clara Andre, Liza Morse and Reese Petit really dominated this game,” KB coach Jim Davis said. “They were in control of the puck and the offensive zone all night long. However, the long three-hour bus trip caught up to us in the second period. We looked tired and it showed as Middlebury outshot and outplayed us during that period. But we finished strong in the third period completely dominating them with our play and on the scoreboard.
“Again, our balanced scoring, our zone play and our overall effort have been the reason for this team’s success this season. We continue to get scoring from a number of players which makes us a difficult team to defend. And our defense continues to shine. It was a fun game to watch.”
The Blades wrap up the regular season Wednesday for senior night at the Ice Haus against Missisquoi. The puck drops at 4 p.m.
