Saturday Scores (Sept. 24) and Weekend Schedule Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer Kevin Doyon Sep 24, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon’s Dylan Whitehead settles the ball a boys soccer game against North Country at Jose Batista Field in Newport on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SATURDAY, SEPT. 24Girls SoccerOxbow at Hazen, 2 Berlin 2, White Mountains 1Profile at Littleton, 11Groveton at Colebrook, 4Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 12Boys SoccerSt. J 2, Burlington 1Lamoille 5, Lyndon 1North Country at Thetford, 11Stowe 3, Lake Region 0Montpelier 5, Hazen 1Danville at Twinfield, 11Berlin at White Mountains, 3Profile at Littleton, 1Groveton at Colebrook, 4Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 2Girls VolleyballMt. Mansfield 3, St. J 0 (25-24, 25-17, 25-11)Field HockeySt. J 10, Milton 1Winnisquam at Littleton, 9Berlin 2, White Mountains 0Cross CountrySt. J at Manchester, N.H., All DayHazen at Twinfield, TBDProfile, Woodsville at White Mountains, 9Men’s Soccer More from this section +6 PHOTOS: U-32 at North Country Field Hockey Vermont H.S. Football: Week 4 Scores And Schedule Wednesday H.S. SUNDAY, SEPT. 25Men's SoccerJohnson at Lyndon, 1Women's SoccerJohnson at Lyndon, 3:30Women's TennisLyndon at Thomas, 11——MONDAY, SEPT. 26Girls SoccerLittleton at White Mountains, 4Lyndon at North Country, 4:30Boys SoccerHazen at U-32, 4:30Littleton at White Mountains, 4Cross CountryDanville home meet, 4:30GolfLyndon, Hazen at Enosburg, 3:30Lake Region at Ryder Brook CC, 3:30White Mountains, Woodsville at Concord Christian, 3:30Home meet at Littleton, 4 