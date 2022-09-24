Saturday Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 24) and Weekend Schedule Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer Kevin Doyon Sep 24, 2022 Sep 24, 2022 Updated 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon’s Dylan Whitehead settles the ball a boys soccer game against North Country at Jose Batista Field in Newport on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SATURDAY, SEPT. 24Girls SoccerHazen 1, Oxbow 1 (2OT) Berlin 2, White Mountains 1Profile 1, Littleton 1 (2OT)Groveton 2, Colebrook 1Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 12Boys SoccerSt. J 2, Burlington 1Lamoille 5, Lyndon 1North Country 0, Thetford 0 (2OT)Stowe 3, Lake Region 0Montpelier 5, Hazen 1Twinfield/Cabot 7, Danville 0White Mountains 5, Berlin 0Profile 1, Littleton 0Colebrook 1, Groveton 0Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 2Girls VolleyballMt. Mansfield 3, St. J 0 (25-24, 25-17, 25-11)Field HockeySt. J 10, Milton 1Winnisquam at Littleton, 9Berlin 2, White Mountains 0Cross CountryAt Manchester, N.H.St. J seventh overall, first overall VT teamHazen at Twinfield, TBDProfile, Woodsville at White Mountains, 9Men’s SoccerSUNY-Canton 2, Lyndon 0Women’s SoccerLyndon 1, SUNY-Canton 0 More from this section +2 Redhawks Hang 50, Blitz Hilltoppers At Fairbanks +13 PHOTOS: Youth Soccer (KESD South Boys vs. Burke; KESD South Girls vs. St. J) Saturday Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 24) and Weekend Schedule Women’s TennisHusson 9, Lyndon 0——TOP PERFORMERSJorge Trade scored twice, including the game-winner with 40 seconds remaining, to lift St. J to a dramatic 2-1 road victory in Burlington.Alex Leslie headed in a cross from Adam Bell with six minutes remaining and Profile held on for the 1-0 win over Littleton.Caitlyn Davison scored as time expired from 20 yards out to send the game to overtime as Hazen tied Oxbow 1-1.Maggie Langlais (two goals) helped St. J to its first win of the season, 10-1 over Milton, in a game where nine different Hilltoppers scored.Andrew Thornton-Sherman placed 12th (10th in team scoring) and was the second Vermont finisher at the Manchester Invitational cross country meet in New Hampshire.——SUNDAY, SEPT. 25Men’s SoccerJohnson at Lyndon, 1Women’s SoccerJohnson at Lyndon, 3:30Women’s TennisLyndon at Thomas, 11——MONDAY, SEPT. 26Girls SoccerLittleton at White Mountains, 4Lyndon at North Country, 4:30Boys SoccerHazen at U-32, 4:30Littleton at White Mountains, 4Cross CountryDanville home meet, 4:30GolfLyndon, Hazen at Enosburg, 3:30Lake Region at Ryder Brook CC, 3:30White Mountains, Woodsville at Concord Christian, 3:30Home meet at Littleton, 4 Recommended for you Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Soccer White Mountains Lyndon Littleton Sport Cross Country Profile Kevin Doyon Follow Kevin Doyon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Judge bars enforcement of Delaware 'ghost gun' restrictions GOP quiet as Arizona Democrats condemn abortion ruling AP News Summary at 7:45 p.m. EDT Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in eastern Canada Saudi Arabia's triumphant week reclaims the West's embrace US spy satellite launched into orbit from California CIA unveils model of al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri's hideout 'We got our miracle': Freed Americans back home in Alabama Biden administration launches environmental justice office On Ukraine, Russia repeats insistence that it had no choice AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Northern Iowa pulls away in 2nd, beats W. Illinois 52-17 Bryant's big first half lifts Cincinnati over Indiana 45-24 Elon comes from 15 down in 4th to beat William & Mary 31-16 Sacramento State beats Colorado State 41-10 Spieth, Thomas combo unbeatable in Presidents Cup team play Middle Tennessee uses big plays to stun No. 25 Miami, 45-31 Mets ace deGrom knocked around in 10-4 loss to Athletics James Madison shuts out Appalachian State in 2nd half in win Saturday's Scores Gragson opens Xfinity playoffs by winning 4th race in row DeLaurent's 3 TDs help SE Missouri St. beat Central Arkansas Sexauer, Abel lead Tommies to 43-6 victory over Lincoln US leads Presidents Cup as Kim gives Internationals a spark Minnesota dominates Michigan State 34-7 in Big Ten opener Greaney brothers lead Albany past Central Connecticut, 45-26 Baker throws 4 TDs, Southern Illinois tops North Dakota Hiers sparks Samford to 35-12 romp over Western Carolina Princeton distances itself from Lehigh in 29-17 win Deas, Byrd spark Bethune-Cookman in 36-19 win over Grambling Gronkowski throws 4 TD passes in South Dakota State win Rourke sets school passing record, Ohio edges FCS Fordham Oklahoma honors defensive stars Selmon brothers with statue Sayin, Penn defense does the talking drubbing Lafayette Saturday's Scores Marist pulls out 30-25 win over Drake with late TD Sacred Heart ends Dartmouth's streak in overtime, 38-31 Merrimack grinds out a 26-13 win at Delaware State St. Francis (PA) uses fast start to sink Norfolk St. Warner throws 2 TDs, Jordan pick-6 key Temple win over UMass Saylors leads ground game, ETSU routs Robert Morris 45-3 Charbonnet's 3 TD runs power UCLA past Colorado 45-17 Pitsenberger powers Yale to 38-14 victory over Cornell Sanders' 4 TDs helps Jackson St. rout Mississippi Valley St. Tampa Bay Buccaneers put WR Cole Beasley on active roster Touchdowns aplenty: No. 5 Tigers top No. 21 Deacons in 2 OT North Dakota State rallies to beat South Dakota 34-17 Udinski's 5 TDs leads Richmond in 51-7 rout of Stony Brook N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 5 Nations League: Portugal beats Czechs, Spain loses to Swiss Lowe, Baz done for season, Glasnow nearing return for Rays Field goal on final play lifts Bryant over Long Island 31-29 Boise State fires offensive coordinator Tim Plough Leary leads Stetson past Morehead State in PFL opener 38-26 Judge still at 60, homerless in 4th straight as Yanks win Sluka's 4 TDs lead Holy Cross past Colgate 35-10 Harvard takes big lead, holds off Brown late to win 35-28 Bridges' OT fumble recovery seals Auburn's win over Missouri Titans place left tackle Taylor Lewan on injured reserve No. 5 Clemson hangs on, tops No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in 2OT Canty, Green have big days, Columbia drubs Georgetown 42-6 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video 0:35 Video play button Route 2 Accident I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere Penske Truck again Penske Truck again Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator "These Chains Are Heavy" "These Chains Are Heavy"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.