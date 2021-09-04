Saturday Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 4) And Sunday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
Boys Soccer
St. J 1, Mt. Anthony 0
Girls Soccer
Richford 3, Danville 2, OT
Oxbow 3, Hazen 2
Blue Mountain 2, Twinfield 1
Lyndon at Lamoille, 11 a.m.
Field Hockey
St. J 3, Lyndon 1
Coed XC
Hazen at Essex Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer
Fisher 2, Lyndon 0
Women’s Soccer
Fisher 3, Lyndon 2
Women’s Tennis
Thomas 9, Lyndon 0
Women’s Volleyball
Castleton 3, Lyndon 0
Norwich 3, Lyndon 0
Women’s XC
Lyndon at Charger Invitational, 10:30
Men’s XC
Lyndon at Charger Invitational, 11:15
——
SATURDAY TOP PERFORMERS
Taylor Farnsworth had a goal and an assist and Hannah Angell added two assists as St. J rallied for a 3-1 field hockey win at Lyndon.
Jordan Alley and Kyra Nelson each tallied and Emma Gray snatched 14 saves in Blue Mountain’s 2-1 win over Twinfield.
Brandon Demers notched the game’s lone goal on a feed from Liam Laidlaw and St. J topped Mt. Anthony 1-0.
——
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5
Men’s Soccer
Paul Smith’s College at Lyndon, 3:15
Women’s Soccer
Paul Smith’s College at Lyndon, 1
