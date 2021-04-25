Saturday Top Local Performers (April 24)

Senior star Kelleigh Simpson fires a pitch during Lyndon's 11-0 win over visiting North Country in a softball game at James Patrick Brown Memorial Field on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Simpson threw a perfect game, fanning 18 of the 21 batters she faced . LI moved to 3-0 on the season. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

Kelleigh Simpson authored a perfect game, fanning 18 of the 21 batters she faced in Lyndon’s 11-0 shutout of North Country.

Dylan Miller went 4-for-5 with three RBI and Luke Dudas went 3-for-4 with five RBI as Lyndon cruised past North Country 26-2.

St. J’s Merrick Hemond (3,000), Isabella Bostic (800) and Evan Thornton-Sherman (1,500) snagged wins at the South Burlington Twilight Distance Meet.

Jack Young won shot put (38-0), discus (77-0) and javelin (145-09) in a home track and field meet.

