Saturday Top Local Performers (June 5)

Kelleigh Simpson fanned nine batters while allowing one hit while Isabelle Priest delivered a single, double, three walks and three RBI, including a game-ending RBI double as top-seeded Lyndon rolled into the Division II semifinals.
Maddie Roy went 4-for-5 and six teammates had multiple hits as Woodsville ousted Profile 21-3 in five innings to advance to the Division IV softball semifinals.
Evan Thornton-Sherman claimed wins in the 1,500 and 3,000 meters while Gabe Hatch won the 400 meters and was part of the triumphant 4x400 and 4x800 squads as St. J dethroned two-time champion Essex to earn its first Division I track and field crown since 2017.
Lizzy Jones piled up 32 points, winning pole vault, taking second in discus and long jump and snagging third in triple jump, while Hannah Angell was tops in shot put and discus to lead St. J to a second-place finish at the Division I state track and field championships.
Bryon Noyes claimed state titles in shot put (43-8) and discus with a personal-best heave of 129-0 to lead Lyndon at the Division II track and field championships.
Nina Seemann won triple jump with a leap of 31-10.25 and was second in pole vault, clearing 8-11.75 to pace Lyndon at the Division II track and field championships.
Senior Brayden White had a stellar relief outing, fanning four of the first seven batters, and added a two-run double while Brody LaBounty had three hits and two RBI as White Mountains rallied past rival Berlin 11-6 to earn a berth in the Division III semifinals.
Woodsville’s Jackson Horne threw a complete-game two-hitter with 12 Ks and Mason Ste. Marie added a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth to help advance the Engineers to the Division IV semifinals.
Littleton’s JP Perez went 3-for-5 with three RBI and tossed four solid frames of relief, fanning 10 and allowing two hits in an 11-6 quarterfinal win at Pittsburg-Canaan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.