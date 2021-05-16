Saturday Top Local Performers (May 15)

Whit Steen (five innings, nine Ks, two hits) and Will Mitchell (three strikeouts) combined on a three-hitter in Lyndon’s 8-0 shutout of Lake Region while Dylan Dwyer (2-3, RBI), Dylan Miller (RBI triple) and Trevor Lussier (RBI double) paced the offense.
Lyle Rooney pitched a seven-inning no-hitter with 15 strikeouts and two walks as Hazen blanked Danville 10-0. Jadon Baker had two hits, including a three-run homer, while Andrew Menard (three RBI) and Tyler Rivard (2-4, two doubles, RBI) stung the ball.
Lyndon freshman Jaydin Royer baffled Lake Region with a no-hitter the included 10 strikeouts and three walks, leading the Vikings to an 8-1 record and first place in D-II. Emma Newland (two singles, two steals), Kelleigh Simpson (triple, double, RBI) and Natalie Tenney (triple, RBI) keyed the LI attack.
Hailey Pothier was 4-for-5 with a homer and six RBI and Korey Champney was 3-for-3 with two doubles and five RBI as Nrth Country hammered Mt. Mansfield 33-3.
Lauren Joy went 4-for-4 with two doubles as Blue Mountain routed Northfield 21-1.
Jaden Thomson (100 meters, 200, 4x100, 4x400); Carson Smires (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4x100); Lizzy Jones (100 hurdles, long jump); and Hannah Angell (shot put, discus) were among the multiple individual event winners for St. J in a five-team track meet at South Burlington.
