Saturday Top Local Performers (May 22)

Kelleigh Simpson belted two solo homers and was again masterful in the circle, fanning 12 on a four-hitter with one walk in Lyndon’s 12-2 victory over U-32. Kadienne Whitcomb also went yard and added two singles and two RBI.
Taylor Farnsworth (2-for-5, double) and Lilian Kittridge (3-for-4, double) powered the offense while Delaney Rankin scattered three hits in five innings as St. J toppled North Country 14-0.
Cassidy Kittredge fanned 12, allowed just two hits and no walks in five innings while Ava Marshia (2-for-4, double, three runs), Paige Hale (2-for-3 triple, run, three RBI) and Carlie Beliveau (2-for-5, triple, two RBI, three runs) powered the offense in Danville’s 19-0 win over Northfield.
St. J’s Evan Thornton-Sherman, Patrick Keenan, Hale Boyden and Gabe Hatch set a school record in winning the 4x800 (8:05.70) at a home track and field meet.
