Saturday Top Local Performers (May 29)

St. Johnsbury’s Mate Koszo seized his second consecutive Vermont state individual tennis title, battling past sixth-seeded Aidan Jensen in the final 7-5, 6-3.
Lake Region sophomore Paige Currier was crowned champion in long jump (14-8.50) and triple jump (31-8.5) with a pair of personal bests at the Division III state track and field championship.
Lake Region junior Cole Alexander reigned in the 400 meters at the Division III state track and field championship. He also ran to second in the 800 (2:01.97) and took two silver medals in the 4x100 and 4x400.
St. Johnsbury junior Evan Thornton-Sherman won the 1,500 with a meet-record time of 3:57.34, claimed the 800-meter title in 1:57.31 and was part of the winning 4x400 team while being named the Track Athlete of the Meet at the Essex Invitational.
St. Johnsbury senior Isabella Bostic reigned in long jump with a leap of 14-11.5, was second in high jump (4-9), fifth in the 800 meters (2:26.28) and helped her team to a third-place finish in the 4x400 at the Essex Invitational.
