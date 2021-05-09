Saturday Top Local Performers (May 8)

Kelleigh Simpson allowed six hits and fanned nine while Brydie Barton went 2-for-4 with a triple and RBI as unbeaten Lyndon fought off North Country 6-4. Korey Champney belted a home run among her two hits in the loss.
Mariah Bacon smacked a grand slam and had five RBI while Mikayla Richardson twirled a five-inning shutout while allowing one hit and one walk in Lake Region’s 12-0 win over U-32.
Jordan Alley had a double and scored three times as Blue Mountain ran past Twinfield 16-4.
St. Johnsbury junior Evan Thornton-Sherman claimed victory in the 1,500 and 3,000 meters, setting the Division I record in the latter at Saturday’s 48th Burlington Invitational. He crossed the line in the 3,000 in 8:36.87, nipping ex-Champlain Valley star Tyler Marshall’s mark of 8:36.89 set in 2017. Thornton-Sherman also reset an eight-year-old meet record held by Mt. Anthony’s Marc Brandemeyer (8:48.41, 2013).
Dylan Miller had a pair of RBI and Carsen McQuade went the distance on the mound with seven strikeouts and three walks as Lyndon held off North Country 7-4.
St. J’s Myles Thornton-Sherman claimed victory in pole vault, was second in the 400 meters, fifth in the 200 and was part of St. J’s winning 4x400 while Carson Smires swept the 110 and 300 hurdles and was part of the victorious 4x400 and second in the 4x100 at the Burlington Invitational.
St. Johnsbury’s Hannah Angell won shot put and discus (PR) while teammate Lizzy Jones claimed triple jump and pole vault victories at the Burlington Invitational.
