Schedule set for Little League 10-12 Vermont state baseball tournament

Closer Mike Danforth is hoisted into the air by his dad/assistant coach, Mike, after third-seeded Connecticut Valley North edged top-seeded St. Johnsbury 4-3 to capture the Little League 10-12 District 4 baseball championship at Fisher Field on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Danforth came into the game with runners on second and third and nobody out in the bottom of the sixth and earned the save. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Browns River (District 3), Colchester (District 1), Connecticut Valley North (District 4) and St. Johnsbury (District 4) will vie for the Vermont Little League 10-12-year-old state baseball championship this weekend at Legion Field in St. Johnsbury.

CVN toppled St. J 4-3 in Monday night’s District 4 title game. St. J received an automatic berth to state as the tournament host.

Below is the single-elimination tournament schedule:

LITTLE LEAGUE 10-12 VERMONT STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

At Legion Field, St. Johnsbury

Saturday, Aug. 29

Game 1: No. 1 Browns River vs. No. 4 St. Johnsbury, 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 2 Colchester vs. No. 3 Connecticut Valley North, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 30

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.

Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.