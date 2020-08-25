Schedule set for Little League 10-12 Vermont state baseball tournament

ST. JOHNSBURY — Browns River (District 3), Colchester (District 1), Connecticut Valley North (District 4) and St. Johnsbury (District 4) will vie for the Vermont Little League 10-12-year-old state baseball championship this weekend at Legion Field in St. Johnsbury.
CVN toppled St. J 4-3 in Monday night’s District 4 title game. St. J received an automatic berth to state as the tournament host.
Below is the single-elimination tournament schedule:
LITTLE LEAGUE 10-12 VERMONT STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
At Legion Field, St. Johnsbury
Saturday, Aug. 29
Game 1: No. 1 Browns River vs. No. 4 St. Johnsbury, 11 a.m.
Game 2: No. 2 Colchester vs. No. 3 Connecticut Valley North, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.
Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.