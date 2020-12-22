School-Based, Recreational Youth Sports Allowed To Resume In Vermont

Young athletes around Vermont received an early Christmas surprise on Tuesday.
Beginning Saturday, school-based and youth recreational sports teams can begin practices with individual skills and strength and conditioning drills, Gov. Phil Scott announced in his bi-weekly news briefing.
“This means no contact, physical distant and wearing a mask at all times,” Scott said.
Eric Berry, athletics director at Lyndon Institute, was excited about the news.
“First and foremost I am ecstatic for the kids,” he said. “Our student-athletes just want to get in the gym, the rink or cheer or ski. It’s long overdue. The kids want to play their respective sports. It’s time to get moving.”
With schools going on break for the holidays, it was not yet certain whether area programs would begin practicing on short notice. At LI, Berry said a decision will be made on a start date within the next 24 hours.
Spectators are prohibited for all activities and adult recreation leagues remain on pause. There was no information provided on a start date for interscholastic competition.
Recreational sports were put on hold back on Nov. 14. School-based athletics, scheduled to begin on Nov. 30, were paused Nov. 24 because of a rise in coronavirus cases.
