There’s a hiss. Then a pop.
Haile Hicks’ fastball is sound, her next-level heater hitting 64 miles per hour in 43 feet.
The hard-throwing White Mountains Regional senior has all the tools. Her buckling changeup slows to 54 mph. She twirls a rise ball, a drop ball and a curve.
The 18-year-old right-hander fulfilled a longtime goal in November, signing her letter of intent to compete on scholarship in the fall at Division II powerhouse St. Anselm College (Goffstown, New Hampshire), the NCAA national runner-up in 2018.
“She’s dominant,” said WMR coach Forrest Hicks, who has led the Spartans to seven N.H. Division III final appearances in the last eight seasons. “She works her butt off. She throws hard, has a lot of pitches. She’s the real deal.”
But like all spring sports seniors, Hicks got a raw deal.
The coronavirus pandemic stripped away what was to be her final softball season. And for the Spartans, the 2020 squad was seeking redemption.
“It was devastating, I am not going to lie,” Hicks said of her reaction to the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association canceling the season. “We were coming back for the title. All of us seniors wanted to go on out on a high note and win a title for the team, for Forrest and for all the team’s supporters.”
The Spartans have owned D-III softball the past decade, winning four titles in the last seven years, including three straight from 2016-18. Their bid to reach an eighth straight championship game, however, was cut short last spring — Belmont ending third-seeded WMR’s remarkable run with a 2-1 victory in the quarterfinals.
The Spartans were hungry to return to the top.
After losing only two seniors from last year’s team, WMR had eight returning starters this spring. Five were senior standouts, including Hicks, shortstop Megan Nelson, first baseman/DH Danika Watson, outfielder Aviara Challinor and third baseman Makenzie Treamer.
Treamer and Watson are headed to play softball at NHTI, while Challinor will play field hockey at New England College.
“Our five seniors, I feel terrible for them,” Forrest Hicks said. “We were expected to have one of the best teams we’ve ever had. We had great winter turnout and eight returning starters. They were hungry. They weren’t happy with their performance the year before.
“But it is what it is and we’ll never know.”
Haile won a softball title as freshman and sophomore. She was phenomenal as a sophomore in 2018. The Record’s POY, Hicks went 19-0 with a 0.98 ERA and 211 strikeouts. In the playoffs, she recorded 70 percent of WMR’s outs, fanning 54 batters in four wins to pitch the Spartans to their third consecutive title.
Last season, her stats dipped but she was still one of the best in the state. She finished 11-3 with a 0.86 ERA and 190 Ks. At the plate she hit .449 with a team-leading 28 RBIs. She struck out only twice all season.
But the Spartans’ bid at a four-peat was denied.
“The ending wasn’t what we were expecting or capable of,” she said.
Her dad, Ben Hicks, coach of the two-time defending champion WMR baseball team, felt Haile didn’t reach her potential last season.
“It was all mental. She was putting too much pressure on herself to be perfect,” Ben said. “But last summer she figured it all out [playing for the Polar Crush college showcase team out of Devens, Massachusetts]. She got into the car after one game pitching against players from Assumption College, Merrimack College and Southern N.H. University in a 7-0 win where she had 11 Ks and she said, ‘Why do I ever get nervous against high school batters.’”
Said Haile, “I definitely got over my mental hurdle. It’s just about being confident in your own skills.”
“She’s much mature now, more confident in her craft,” Ben said.
She was hoping to carry those lessons to her final high school season. But now she can only root for the program’s future.
“I just hope next year’s team can pick off where we left off and win another title,” Haile said.
She’ll be headed to St. Anselm in the fall, a school she chose over D-I programs Holy Cross and Merrimack. She’ll look to assert herself in the circle while chasing a nursing degree.
“I made a connection with the pitching coach and it was just the best fit for me,” Haile said.
The Hawks are an elite D-II program, reaching the national title game in 2018 and holding the nation’s No. 1 preseason ranking in 2019 before falling in the east regional championship of the NCAA tourney. St. Anselm has compiled an 85-23-1 (.784) overall record since the start of the 2017-18 campaign.
“I am just looking forward to getting into a new atmosphere, one that I am not the star,” Hicks said. “And really learn and grow into a better player.”
For now her spot on the depth chart is up in the air. After spring seasons across the nation were canceled, the NCAA ruled that spring athletes will get an extra year of eligibility. At St. Anselm, the Hawks have a senior pitcher who will likely return next year, Ben said.
But adversity won’t be anything new for Haile.
“Losing my senior year of softball definitely still stings, but I have a new-found appreciation for softball,” Haile said. “Sometimes the game can feel like a job, but when you don’t have it, it’s really sad.
“You just never know when its going to be your last game.”
