Lyndon’s softball seniors gathered — six feet apart — at James Patrick Brown Memorial Field last Friday, their first and last time together on the diamond in 2020.
Vikings sixth-year coach Chris Carr, flanked by assistants Randy Boulay and Kevin Ruggles, delivered his senior-day address, then handed each player a rose made from softball leather, held together by thread, perched on a green plastic stem.
“It’s better than a real one,” Carr said. “It lasts forever.”
This rose didn’t have a thorn, but Lyndon’s promising softball season was pricked by COVID-19, the global pandemic ending all Vermont high school athletics on April 30.
“It would have been one of our best seasons ever,” Carr said.
The Vikings had nine seniors and seven starters back, including ace junior pitcher Kelleigh Simpson, from the 2019 campaign in which the Vikings went undefeated in the regular season, earned the No. 3 seed in the Division I tournament and made a run to the semifinals — their first D-I final four appearance since 2002 and second ever.
After playing the last two seasons up in D-I, Lyndon was returning to D-II this spring and had its sights set on claiming its first softball championship since 2016 (from 1999-2017, the Vikings reached the D-II final four in all but two seasons).
“I saw this year as an opportunity for my senior girls and I to go all out and take it all the way,” said senior infielder Lindsay Joyal. “Last year we made it to the semifinals in Division I, so being back in D-II, we knew we had a good shot at taking home another banner. That’s been our goal since my freshman year and I know my teammates have been working so hard for this season to accomplish that. So it’s obviously disappointing not to get that opportunity.”
These seniors were together back in 2012, when they won the Vermont state title and advanced to the Little League 12U New England Regionals in Bristol, Conn.
“These girls have all played together for a long time, all the way through Lyndon Youth Baseball and Softball,” Carr said. They knew how to play and were really looking forward to this year. They knew what we had coming back, that we were going down to D-II and would be back in the title game.
“And that’s the hurt.”
The Vikings lost three power-hitting all-stars to graduation last spring, including third baseman Brittney Caron, catcher Colby Zaun and Record Player of the Year Ariel Switser.
But Lyndon had myriad talent returning.
Among the skilled seniors were Joyal, Bahamas native Jenna Malone (OF), Kasey Barton (IF/OF), Haleigh Gould (IF/OF), Victoria Valentine (P/OF), Teagan Wheeler (IF), Shelby Ruggles (OF), Sydney Smith (IF) and Courteney Simpson (OF/IF).
“We were loaded,” Carr said. “We had a killer offense that would have scored some runs.”
Behind ace Kelleigh Simpson and Valentine, the No. 2 pitcher, the Vikes had depth and talent in the circle, too.
Simpson was coming off a standout sophomore season in which she went unbeaten (10-0) in the regular season. She allowed just 12 runs in 53 innings with 94 strikeouts and didn’t commit an error on 15 putouts. She also batted .444 with 16 RBIs.
Her final game, however, ended in tough fashion. In the first inning of LI’s semifinal clash with Missisquoi, the Vikings’ upset intentions suffered an early blow when Simpson was forced from the game with a recurrence of a hip ailment in the bottom of the first. She didn’t return and the T-Birds advanced with a 5-1 win.
Simpson, a year older and stronger, was poised for a big year.
“Her speed and strength improved,” Carr said. “She would have been fun to watch this year.”
The loss of this season was tough on Simpson.
“I work year-round for this sport and missing out on my junior year, which is very important for college recruiting, was very difficult,” she said. “However, most importantly, I missed out on playing with my teammates, as we had several seniors on the team.”
The Vikings seniors gathered at the field a final time last Friday. They walked away with their diplomas on Sunday.
“I know big things are ahead for my classmates and I, and this will just end up being a very small part of all of our journeys,” Joyal said. “But if anything positive can come from this, I hope it’s that younger athletes focus more on embracing and enjoying every minute that they get to play on the field with their teammates. I know I definitely wish I soaked it up a little more.”
A special season in Lyndonville was lost. But Carr and his staff left the seniors with one final memory.
“We always have a senior day and we didn’t want to not have that this year,” he said of Friday’s ceremony on the infield dirt. “We wanted to recognize them and let them know we were still thinking of them. It was the last time seeing these girls and unfortunately they were not playing ball. That was tough, but this had to be done.
“These girls deserved something.”
